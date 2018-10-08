ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU grad Vallejo helps Browns to 1st divisional win in 3 years

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, played his part in helping the Cleveland Browns earn their first divisional win in three years.

Vallejo and the Browns battled their way to a hard-fought AFC North victory over the Baltimore Ravens, 12-9, in overtime Sunday. The last time the Browns won a division game was Oct. 11, 2015, also an overtime victory over the Ravens.

The Browns (2-2-1) broke a 9-9 stalemate with the Ravens when kicker Greg Joseph hit a 37-yard field goal with just 2 seconds remaining in the overtime period. It was the third overtime game for the Browns this season.

Vallejo, a second-year linebacker, was on the field for 25 special teams plays in the win.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 230-pound Vallejo was signed by the Browns in early September, after being released by the Buffalo Bills. He has played in all five of the Browns' games since joining the team.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

Vallejo went on to play four years at Boise State, where he earned All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore, junior and senior, and helped the Broncos win the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl during his sophomore campaign.

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Bills.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines split a pair of conference matches last week, beating Modesto Junior College and losing to San Joaquin Delta College.

Cook, a sophomore setter, led the team in assists in both matches, doling out 51 in a four-set win over Modesto, and notching 33 in a four-set loss to San Joaquin Delta.

For the season, Cook leads the Wolverines in assists with 440.

Sierra College (12-4, 5-2) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Kaely Rath, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Southern Virginia University Knights claimed victory in two of their three matches last week.

Rath, a sophomore outside hitter, tallied eight kills in a four-set victory over Eastern Mennonite University. She chipped in with six kills in her team's win over Penn State Harrisburg. Rath added two kills in a loss to Roanoke College.

Southern Virginia (11-5, 2-1) is a Division III school that competes in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals lost their only match last week, falling to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in four sets.

Roberts, a senior outside hitter, tallied a team-high 11 kills in the loss.

Cal Lutheran (10-9, 4-4) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs dropped a pair of matches to Division II opponents last week.

The Lady Slugs lost, 2-1, to Hawaii Pacific and, 5-0, to CSU Monterey Bay.

Shaw, a senior midfielder, is the team leader in goals (five), shots (22) and points (10).

The Lady Slugs travel to Chapman University and Cal Lutheran this week. The Slugs (3-9) play in the Association of Division III Independents.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Bob Shaw contributed to this article.