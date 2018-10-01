ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU grad Tanner Vallejo digs in on special teams for Browns

One of Nevada Union's most prolific tacklers of all time made his way back to Northern California on Sunday.

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate and second-year linebacker with the Cleveland Browns, appeared 29 times on various special teams plays in the Browns' 45-42 overtime loss to the Oakland Raiders.

It was Vallejo's fourth game with the Browns after being signed in early September. He has played on special teams in all four games, totaling 98 plays so far this season.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound Vallejo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Buffalo Bills. After a season in Buffalo in which he played on special teams and notched four tackles in 15 games, Vallejo was released by the Bills Sept. 1 and was signed by the Browns a day later. He is currently listed as the second-string will linebacker.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

During Vallejo's career at Boise State, he played in 46 games, made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In his sophomore year at Boise State, Vallejo was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention nods in his junior and senior seasons.

Next up for Vallejo and the Browns (1-2-1) is a home bout against the Baltimore Ravens.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Austin Baze, a 2018 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines made it three straight victories with a 38-30 win over Sacramento City College, Saturday.

Baze, a freshman linebacker, made five tackles, including a sack in the win. For the season, Baze has played in four of Sierra's five games and has 14 tackles.

Sierra College (3-2) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's National-Valley Conference.

Ryan Tantum, a 2017 Bear River graduate and offensive lineman at Sierra College, helped the Wolverine offense to 306 passing yards and 255 rushing yards in the win.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College volleyball split a pair of conference games last week, topping Cosumnes River College and falling to Folsom Lake College.

Cook, a sophomore setter, led the team in assists in both matches, doling out 22 in the straight set win over Cosumnes River, and 42 in the five-set loss to Folsom Lake.

For the season, Cook leads the Wolverines in assists with 356.

Sierra College (11-3, 4-1) plays in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals went 1-2 in conference play last week, beating Whittier College and losing to Chapman University and Pomona-Pitzer.

Roberts, a senior outside hitter, played in all three matches, notching 15 kills in each bout.

Cal Lutheran (10-8, 4-3) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs split matches this past week, knocking off Mills College 2-0 before dropping a game to Division II CSU Monterey Bay 4-0.

In the victory over Mills College, Shaw registered her fifth goal of the season in the 20th minute of the first half. The Slugs added a second insurance goal in the second half. Shaw had a game high four shots.

Shaw is the team leader in goals (5), shots (20) and points (10). The Banana Slugs (3-7) are at home this week against Division II Hawaii Pacific, then travel to CSU Stanislaus State, another Division II opponent for their first game of a five-game road trip.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Bob Shaw contributed to this article.