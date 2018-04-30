ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU grad Logan Lowe wins Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Year

Logan Lowe was named the Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Year Saturday after an outstanding junior season with George Washington University.

"Logan had a phenomenal year," head coach Chuck Scheinost told http://www.gwsports.com. "It was really a special season and he fully deserved player of the year in the conference. Unfortunately, he had to deal with a number of ailments this spring and didn't get to finish it off the way he wanted to at the A-10 Championship, but that doesn't take away from the total body of work he put together."

Lowe won two of the seven regular season tourney's he competed in, and earned top-10 finishes in two others. He closed the year with a 70.67 stroke average and was below par in 13 of his 21 rounds, according to http://www.gwsports.com.

His wins came at the Camden Collegiate Invitational in October, and the Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay in April.

Lowe is the first George Washington golfer to win the Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Year. He was also an All-Atlantic 10 selection in his freshman and sophomore seasons, and is now the first Colonial golfer in program history to earn Atlantic 10 honors three times.

After finishing tied for 41st at the Atlantic 10 Championships, Lowe must wait until Wednesday to find out if he will get an at-large bid to the NCAA Regionals.

While at Nevada Union, Lowe earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League MVPs and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

BASEBALL

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College baseball team swept Santa Rosa Junior College last week, to extend its win streak to eight and grab a share of the Big 8 Conference championship.

Lopez, a freshman first baseman, started all three games and was 5-for-14 with two runs scored and an RBI from the plate. For the season, Lopez is batting .370 with seven home runs, 38 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

Sierra (30-9, 19-5) is tied with San Joaquin Delta for the Big 8 Conference title. The first round of regional playoffs start Friday.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers closed their season on a high note, taking two out of three games from Mendocino College.

Schnitzius, a sophomore catcher and designated hitter, played in all three games and went 1-for-8 from the plate with a double and a run scored. For the season, Schnitzius is batted .291 with a home run, 19 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Fellow 2016 Nevada Union graduate Weston Gaddis played shortstop for Yuba in all three games, going 1-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. For the season, Gaddis is batted .212 with 14 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

Yuba College (16-24, 7-14) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Jakob Freele, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Northland College Lumberjacks had a busy week, playing a total of seven games across five days. The Lumberjacks went 2-5 across the seven games.

Freele, a senior captain, played in all seven games and went 4-for-22 from the plate with a double, three RBIs and five runs scored. For the season, Freele is batting .253 with eight RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Freele played center field in four of the seven games, but he also spent time at catcher, designated hitter and pitcher throughout the week.

Freele earned the win from the bump in a 3-2 victory over Finlandia University, throwing eight innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out seven.

Northland (5-19, 4-3) is a Division III school that competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Garrett O'Callaghan, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, took the mound once for Holy Names University last week.

O'Callaghan, a 6-foot, 5-inch starting pitcher, went 4.1 innings in a 10-9 loss to the University of Hawaii, Hilo.

O'Callaghan gave up six hits and four earned runs while striking out three. For the season, O'Callaghan has appeared in 12 games, has a 1-9 record and a 7.39 ERA.

Holy Names (10-36, 6-30) is a Division II school that competes in the PacWest Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.