ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU grad Alex Cook, Sierra College off to strong start in Big 8 play

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College volleyball team won a pair of conference games last week, knocking off American River College and Sacramento City College.

Cook, a sophomore setter, led the team in assists in both matches, doling out 30 against American River and 29 in the win over Sacramento City.

For the season, Cook has played in 10 of her team's 12 games and leads the Wolverines in assists.

Cook is coming off a freshman season in which she led the Wolverines in assists, and the team won a conference title.

Sierra College (10-2, 3-0) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

During Cook's time at Nevada Union she was an All-Sierra Foothill League selection in her senior season.

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals won all three of their matches last week, topping University of Redlands, California Institute of Technology and Occidental College.

Roberts, a senior outside hitter, played in all three matches, notching 33 kills and 58 digs along the way.

Cal Lutheran (9-6, 3-1) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

PRO BASEBALL

Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union grad, had a strong game from the bump to lead the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions to victory in his only start last week.

The hard-throwing righty earned his 11th win of the season last week, tossing six solid innings in a 9-7 victory over the Fubon Guardians. Roenicke allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out two in the game.

For the season, Roenicke is 11-8 overall with a 1.21 WHIP and a 3.06 ERA.

The Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions, or UniLions, are members of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Austin Baze, a 2018 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines topped Diablo Valley College, 42-17, for their second straight victory.

Baze, a freshman linebacker, made a solo tackle in the win. For the season, Baze has played in three of Sierra's four games and has nine tackles.

Sierra College (2-2) competes in the CCCAA's National-Valley Conference.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs dropped to 2-6 on the season with a 3-2 loss on the road to Menlo College.

The Lady Slugs took the early lead in the 29th minute, but Menlo came back with two goals in the first half. Menlo scored once more in the second half to make it 3-1. In the 42nd minute of play, Shaw bent a penalty kick from just outside the penalty box for a goal to bring the Slugs back to 3-2. The final chance for the Banana Slugs to tie it up came off the foot of Shaw from 40 yards out with 3:20 left, but her shot went just high of the frame.

Shaw is the team leader in goals (4), shots (15) and points (8). The Banana Slugs end their two-game road trip Monday against Mills College and then return home to meet across the bay rival Division II CSU Monterey Bay.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Bob Shaw contributed to this article.