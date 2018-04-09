ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union graduate Lowe wins Redhawk Invitational

Logan Lowe earned his third collegiate tourney championship last week, winning the Redhawk invitational in thrilling fashion.

Playing at Chambers Bay Golf Course in Washington, Lowe shot a four-under-par 67 to force a playoff for the tourney title. The junior promptly dropped in a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the championship.

Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate and member of the George Washington University golf team, finished at -5 (67, 74, 67) for the tourney, which is his third-lowest relative to par in his career. He's shot 6-under twice. Lowe has also finished under par in six of seven tournaments this season.

He was named the Atlantic-10 Co-Golfer of the Week for his efforts.

"I really took advantage of the first round, with the easy conditions, posting a number up there near the lead and I just had to hang on in the second round," Lowe said in a video posted on http://www.gwsports.com. "In the third round I knew the conditions would be pretty calm and score-able. I actually played really well, but it was frustrating at times. I hit it within 15 feet at least six times and only made one or two of them for birdie."

He added the win was especially nice because his parents were there to see it.

"It was a really special win with my parents here," he said. "It's a special week to play so well and get a win in front of them."

As a team, George Washington came in third place to match its best finish of the season.

While at Nevada Union, Lowe earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League MVPs and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

BASEBALL

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College baseball team dropped two out of three to San Joaquin Delta College last week.

Lopez, a freshman first baseman, was 0-for-3 in last Tuesday's loss, but tallied four RBIs and three hits, including a home run in last Thursday's extra inning loss. Stats were not available for Sunday's win.

Through 28 games, Lopez is batting .400 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Sierra (22-8, 11-4) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers grabbed one win in three tries against Los Medanos College last week.

Schnitzius, a sophomore catcher, went 3-for-8 with a double and a run scored across the first two games. Stats for the third game were not available. For the season, Schnitzius is batting .348 with 14 RBIs.

Yuba would lose the next two games to Solano. Schnitzius notched hits in both games and finished the series 5-for-14 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Weston Gaddis, also a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, played shortstop for Yuba and went 4-for-7 from the plate with an RBI and a stolen base.

Yuba College (11-20, 2-10) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks dropped two out of three with Arizona Christian University last week.

Maxwell, a junior middle infielder, started all three games and went 2-for-10 from the plate with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks. For the season, Maxwell is batting .241 with 16 RBIs.

Menlo teammate Ryan McCarthy, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, took the mound in relief once during the series. The righty tossed three innings in Friday's win, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out two. For the season, McCarthy has appeared in 12 games, started three, thrown 32.1 innings and has a 6.12 ERA.

Menlo (15-23, 11-19) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

SOFTBALL

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, took the circle once for Oregon State during a three-game series against Arizona State last week.

Eason, a sophomore pitcher, tossed 1.2 innings of relief in a loss last Friday. She allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out one. She did not figure into the decision. For the season, Eason has appeared in 13 games, thrown 40.1 innings, is 1-0 and has a 3.82 ERA.

Oregon State (21-17, 4-8) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

Arielle Koerber, a 2017 Bear River graduate, lost both her starts for Wagner College last week.

Koerber, a freshman pitcher, went 6.2 innings, allowed just two runs and struck out seven in a 2-1 loss to Central Connecticut State University Saturday. She made it just one inning in a loss to Bryant University on Sunday. For the season, Koerber has appeared in 14 games, is 5-7 overall and has a 5.74 ERA.

Wagner College (6-17, 0-3) is a NCAA Division I school that competes in the Northeast Conference.

Mikayla Laymance, a 2015 Bear River graduate, and the William Jessup University Warriors split a pair of games against Hope International University

Laymance, a junior catcher, started behind the plate in a 4-2 win, and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs

William Jessup (22-11, 5-4) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Savannah Ozuna, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the San Francisco State Gators won two out of three against Cal State East Bay last week.

Ozuna, a sophomore first baseman, played in all three games and started two. She went 1-for-7 from the plate with an RBI.

San Francisco State (18-24, 13-14) is a Division II school that competes in California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.