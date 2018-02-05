ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union graduate David Menary on the rise at Redlands

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, is in the midst of a breakout season for the University of Redlands men's basketball team.

The 6-foot, 5-inch forward has shown his versatility this season, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis and leading the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding in just his second year with the program.

Menary, who averaged 3.3 points per game as a freshman, is averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game this season and doing it with great efficiency. The talented sophomore is shooting 54.1 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from 3-point range and 79.6 percent from the free throw line. He also leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game, is second on the team with 1.3 steals per game and third on the team in assists with 2.1 per game.

Menary was once again the team's leading scorer in a pair of contests this past week. He tallied a team-high 24 points and hit all three of his 3-point attempts in a 91-63 loss to Pomona-Pitzer. He also led the Bulldogs with 16 points in a 76-69 loss to Chapman University.

Wins have been hard to come by for the Bulldogs this year as they are 5-16 overall and have lost seven straight.

Redlands is an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

While at Nevada Union, Menary was a three-year varsity starter on the basketball team. As a senior he earned All-Sierra Foothill League First team honors and helped the Miners reach the postseason. He was also an All-SFL selection in volleyball his senior year.

David O'Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College Knights earned a pair of hard-fought wins last week and now sit atop the California Community College Athletic Association's Golden Valley Conference.

With wins over Lassen College, 69-63, and Butte College, 66-62, O'Brien and the Knights have now won five straight and lead Butte by a half-game in the standings.

O'Brien scored eight points in the win over Lassen. The sophomore guard then scored two in the win over Butte.

Shasta is now 16-9 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's basketball team at Sierra College had its 23-game winning streak snapped last Tuesday, falling to Diablo Valley College, 81-71.

The Wolverines quickly rebounded though, earning an 89-68 victory over Modesto Junior College Friday.

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, played well in both games. The freshman guard notched 12 points in the loss to Diablo Valley, and scored nine points to go with seven rebounds against Modesto.

For the season, Willis is averaging 11.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Also competing for Sierra was Alyssa Pulkinghorn, a 2017 Bear River graduate. The freshman guard played in the game against Modesto and scored two points.

Sierra College (24-1, 12-1) competes in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers lost their only game last week, falling to Contra Costa College, 53-46.

Quintana, a freshmen guard, scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the game.

For the season, Quintana is averaging 11 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds.

Yuba College (3-18, 1-11) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

VOLLEYBALL

Evan Kittle, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of California, Santa Cruz Banana Slugs went 2-1 at the Cal Lutheran University Invitational last week, losing to Cal State Northridge and beating Brooklyn College as well as North Central College.

Kittle, a senior setter, led the team in assists in two of the three bouts. He leads the team with 508 assists for the season.

Santa Cruz (14-3) is a NCAA Division III school that competes independently.

BASEBALL

Hayden Piner, a 2015 Forest Lake Christian graduate, took the mound for William Jessup University last week and earned his first win of the season.

Piner, a sophomore left-handed pitcher, got the start in a 7-4 William Jessup win over Hope International University. He threw three innings, allowed five hits, one earned run and struck out three.

Piner is now 1-1 in three starts this season.

William Jessup (9-3) is an NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

A trio of local alumni helped the Yuba College baseball team win two out of three against Lassen College last week.

Bear Belding, a 2016 Bear River graduate, started at shortstop in all three games and went 2-for-12 from the plate with two runs scored.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, started at catcher in two games and notched two hits and two RBIs.

Weston Gaddis, also a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, played the infield in all three games and went 0-for-2 from the plate with a run scored.

Yuba College (3-3) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines went 1-2 last week, beating Shasta College and losing to Lassen College and Feather River College.

Lopez, a freshman first baseman, started all three games and went 1-for-10 from the plate with two runs scored.

Sierra (3-3) competes in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks went 1-2 in a three-game series with Vanguard University last week.

Maxwell, a junior second baseman, played in two of the games, going 1-for-7 from plate.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate, Ryan McCarthy (2013) put in some time on the mound for Menlo. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty pitched 1.1 innings of relief in a 9-1 loss to Vanguard, He allowed three hits and three earned runs while striking out two.

Menlo (5-6) is a NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

Garrett O'Callaghan, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, got his first start for the Holy Names University baseball team last week, but took the loss against Sonoma State.

The junior lasted two innings, allowing five earned runs off three hits and four walks. He did strike out two.

Holy Names (0-3) is a Division II school that competes in the PacWest Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.