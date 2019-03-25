ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grads Mikaela Lujan, Will Sumner compete at NCAA Championships

A pair of former Nevada Union greats, now competing at the collegiate level, put their athletic abilities to the test against the best the NCAA has to offer last week.

Mikaela Lujan, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, went up against the top college divers in the country, competing at the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas.

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, stepped on the mat and battled it out at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh.

Lujan was one of 13 divers in the nation to qualify for the championships in all three diving events (1-meter, 3-meter, tower).

The University of South Carolina senior placed 48th in the 1-meter event and DQ'd in the 3-meter. She would fare much better on the tower and took 21st in the nation.

"Mikaela Lujan was diving all three events, which is extremely difficult to do," South Carolina head coach Todd Sherritt said on http://www.gamecocksonline.com. "She came back and had a strong finish on the tower."

For Lujan, it was her third trip to the NCAA Championships. She finished 27th in 1-meter and 47th in 3-meter her sophomore year. She was 25th on the tower and 31st in the 1-meter her junior season.

While at South Carolina, Lujan tallied dozens of top-five finishes, was a College Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and was a Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree in 2017 and 2018.

During Lujan's time at Nevada Union she was a three-time Sierra Foothill League and All-Sac-Joaquin Section champion. She was also named to the All-State Dive Team three times.

Sumner went into the NCAA Wrestling Championships ranked No. 20 in the nation in the 184-pound weight class.

The Utah Valley University redshirt senior went 0-2 at the tourney, losing, 11-5, to No. 13 Nino Bonaccorsi from the University of Pittsburgh. Sumner was then eliminated after an 8-5 loss to No. 29 Will Schany of the University of Virginia.

For Sumner, it concludes a five-year run at Utah Valley University in which he made steady progress each season, culminating with a trip to the NCAA Championships and a national ranking in his senior season.

While at Nevada Union, Sumner wrestled four years at the varsity level and earned two Sierra Foothill League titles, and won the Sac-Joaquin Section championship at 170-pounds in 2014.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines swept a three-game series against American River College last week.

Lopez, a sophomore first baseman, was fantastic at the plate, going 9-for-13 with two home runs, four doubles, nine RBIs and four runs scored across the three games.

For the season, Lopez has started in all 26 of Sierra's games, has four home runs, 37 RBIs, 29 runs scored and is batting .383.

Sierra College (21-5, 9-3) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Garrett O'Callaghan, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, pitched well in his only outing for Holy Names University last week.

Going up against Fresno Pacific University, the left-handed hurler went six strong innings, allowed six hits and no earned runs while striking out five. O'Callaghan left with the game tied 2-2 and did not figure into the decision. Holy Names would win the game 3-2 in extra innings.

For the season, O'Callaghan is 3-2 in seven starts with 43 strikeouts and a 2.91 ERA.

Holy Names (10-16, 6-6) is a Division II school that competes in the Pacific West Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks won the opener of a four game series with Hope International University, but dropped the final three.

Maxwell, a senior second baseman and designated hitter, started all four games and went 3-for-13 from the plate with a double, four walks and an RBI.

For the season, Maxwell is batting .346 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 RBIs.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate, Ryan McCarthy (2013) took to the mound for Menlo in game two of the series, a 7-6 defeat.

The 6-foot, 4-inch righty pitched two innings, allowed one hit, four walks and one earned run. He was credited with the loss. For the season, McCarthy has appeared in five games, has started two, is 1-2 overall and has a 2.25 ERA.

Menlo (8-13) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the No. 18 Lyon College Scots notched one win during a three-game series with No. 7 Georgia Gwinnett College last week.

Schnitzius, a junior catcher, played in one game and went 3-for-3 from the plate with an RBI.

For the season, Schnitzius has played in 17 of the team's 33 games, has 14 starts, is batting .347 and has 20 RBIs.

Lyon (23-10, 10-4) is a NAIA school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.