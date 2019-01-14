ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Will Sumner shines in Palo Alto

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and member of the Utah Valley University wrestling team, went undefeated Saturday, winning bouts against foes from Stanford and Harvard at Stanford's Burnham Pavilion in Palo Alto.

Sumner, a senior who wrestles in the 184-pound class, faced off with Harvard's Cliffton Wang in his first contest. With the match tied 5-5 in the first sudden victory period, Sumner notched a late takedown to win the bout.

In the match with Stanford's Austin Flores, Sumner fell behind 6-1 after the first period, but battled back to claim a 10-8 decision.

As a team, the no. 22 ranked Utah Valley Wolverines won the dual against Harvard, 27-16, and lost to Stanford, 20-19. For the season, Sumner is 12-6 in the 184-pound weight class.

While at Nevada Union, Sumner wrestled four years at the varsity level and earned two Sierra Foothill League titles and won the Sac-Joaquin Section championship at 170-pounds in 2014.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12 Conference.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gary Menary, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs split a pair of conference games last week, falling to Chapman, 60-56, and topping Cal Lutheran, 77-65.

Menary, a first year sophomore wing, scored a team high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win over Cal Lutheran.

Facing Chapman, Menary scored 13 points, pulled down seven rebounds and doled out three assists.

Menary's teammate and older brother David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, scored 14 points to go with two assists and two rebounds against Cal Lutheran. David Menary tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals against Chapman.

For the season David Menary is averaging 18.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Gary Menary is averaging 8.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.

Redlands (7-7, 2-3) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won their lone contest last week, beating Santa Rosa Junior College, 77-55.

Willis, a sophomore guard, scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and nabbed three steals in the win.

For the season, Willis has started every game for Sierra and is averaging 14.5 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and three assists.

Sierra College (11-6, 2-3) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers lost their only game last week, falling to Laney College, 60-46.

Quintana, a sophomore guard, scored seven points in the game. For the season, Quintana has played in 13 games and is averaging 9.6 points per game.

Yuba College (6-11, 1-3) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.