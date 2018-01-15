ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Will Sumner pins down tourney title

For the third time in his collegiate career Will Sumner earned the 184-pound title at the Utah Valley University Open.

Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate who wrestles for Utah Valley University, dominated on his home mat, winning all three of his bouts handily. The red shirt junior opened the tourney by beating BYU's Murat Molodgalii by technical fall (15-0). He then topped Colorado Mesa's Nolan Krone by technical fall (16-0), and finished by pinning University of Wyoming's Carless Looney in the championship match.

Sumner was one of three Utah Valley University wrestlers to win their respective weight class at the tourney.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12.

While at Nevada Union, Sumner wrestled four years at the varsity level and earned two Sierra Foothill League titles.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines made it 19 straight victories after a pair of blowout wins in conference play last week.

Willis, a freshmen guard, scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds in Sierra's 85-68 victory over San Joaquin Delta College. She then scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and nabbed three steals in the Wolverines' 85-58 win over Santa Rosa Junior College.

For the season, Willis is averaging 10.9 points per game, is shooting 40-percent from 3-point range and is pulling down 4.1 rebounds per game.

Sierra College (19-0, 7-0) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 in the state, behind Palomar College, by the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the Cal State San Marcos Cougars split a pair of conference games last week, beating Cal State Monterey Bay, 57-49, and falling to Cal State East Bay, 67-63, in overtime.

Reina scored four points and pulled down three rebounds in the win over Monterey Bay. The senior forward tallied two points and grabbed four rebounds in the loss to East Bay.

For the season, Reina is averaging three points per game and 3.1 rebounds.

San Marcos (4-10, 4-6) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers dropped three more contests last week, extending their losing streak to eight games.

Quintana played well in all three games. The freshmen guard scored nine points in a loss to College of Marin, notched a team-high 14 points in a loss to Napa Valley College and tallied 10 points in a loss to Merritt College.

For the season, Quintana is averaging 10.4 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds.

Yuba College (2-14, 0-7) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs went 1-2 last week with a win over University of La Verne and losses to Whittier College and Cal Lutheran University.

Menary had one of his best statistical weeks of the season, averaging 25 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game across the three contests. The sophomore forward scored 30 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the loss to Cal Lutheran. He tallied 29 points and nine rebounds in the win over La Verne, and had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds in the Whittier game.

For the season, Menary has started all 15 games for the Bulldogs and is averaging 14.5 points per game to go with 7.6 rebounds.

Redlands (5-10, 3-4) is an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O'Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College Knights split a pair of conference games last week, topping College of Siskiyous, 71-68, and falling to Butte College, 89-86, in overtime.

O'Brien, a sophomore guard, was in the starting lineup and scored five points in the win over Siskiyous. Stats from the game against Butte had not been posted at the time this article was written.

For the season, O'Brien has played in everyone of Shasta's games and is averaging 4.6 points per contest.

Shasta (11-9, 2-1) plays in the CCCAA's Golden Valley Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email sports@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.