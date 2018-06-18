ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad McColloch to coach UC Davis beach volleyball

From the hard court to the sand, when it comes to volleyball, Allison Daley McColloch knows her stuff.

The 2005 Nevada Union graduate has a vast amount of experience in the sport, having played indoor volleyball at the Division I level in college as well as competing on the sand as a professional in the AVP.

McColloch will now be putting her years of volleyball experience and wisdom to work as the head coach of UC Davis' first ever women's beach volleyball team.

"My coaching style is right along the lines of UC Davis' overall culture," McColloch said. "I really value coaching the all-around player both on and off the court. My goal is to make the program as successful as possible, but also make sure the girls I'm coaching learn and gather valuable lessons that will help them later on in life."

McColloch first started coaching club teams while she was still in college. She then went on to coach the Wave Volleyball Club from 2011 to 2014. In 2016, along with her husband, Kevin McColloch, she founded the rapidly growing Viper Beach Volleyball in Temecula.

McColloch said she is excited about coaching beach volleyball at the collegiate level and is set to start her new gig at UC Davis in July. The season officially begins in January of 2019.

She expects most of her players early on will be athletes transitioning from the indoor game to the beach, which is something she is very familiar with.

"It's a matter of patience and being OK with starting off slow," she said. "You're not going to feel very athletic the first time you step on the sand. You have to get what they call 'your sand legs' and you can't get frustrated with that. You need to understand you will adapt and get better, it's just going to take a little bit of time. But, once you get in to that beach shape and get those sand legs, things become much easier."

During McColloch's time at Nevada Union, she led the Lady Miners to three straight Sac-Joaquin Section titles and two NorCal Championships.

After graduating Nevada Union, McColloch headed to Long Beach State where she excelled as an outside hitter. She was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Year and made the All-Big West First Team during the 2005 season. McColloch then transferred to UCLA where she made All-Pac 10 honorable mention her junior year. In her senior season with the Bruins she led the team with 353 kills and was named to the 2008 Austin NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team and again was named All-Pac 10 Honorable Mention. In her time at UCLA she put up big numbers, joining the exclusive 1,000 kill, 1,000 dig club.

