ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Josh Roenicke shines in Taiwan

Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, continued his impressive season Friday with another quality start for the 7-Eleven UniLions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Roenicke, a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, tossed six strong innings, allowed nine hits and two earned runs in a 5-2 win over the Lamigo Monkeys. Roenicke tallied six strikeouts in the contest to give him 77 in just 69 innings pitched this season.

For the season, the 6-foot, 3-inch Roenicke has appeared in 11 games and has a 7-1 record to go with a 2.22 ERA.

The UniLions (30-20) are based out of Tainan City, Taiwan and are currently in second place in their league standings, two games behind Lamigo (32-18).

This is Roenicke's first season playing with the UniLions. A season ago the 35-year-old journeyman pitcher helped the Pericos de Puebla, a Triple-A team in the Mexican League, to a playoff berth and a trip to the league championship series. After high school, Roenicke attended and played baseball at UCLA. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2006 MLB draft. He worked his way into the Majors shortly after and had stints with the Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins from 2008-2013. From 2014-16, Roenicke bounced around multiple minor league teams in the United States before heading to Mexico in 2017.

