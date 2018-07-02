ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Josh Roenicke continues to impress as season reaches halfway mark

Josh Roenicke wrapped up the first half of the season with another stellar effort on the mound for the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

In Roenicke's final start of the first half, the hard throwing righty went the distance, pitching all nine innings and striking out 10 while allowing just two hits and no runs or walks in a 4-0 victory over the Lamigo Monkeys.

The 2001 Nevada Union graduate has been impressive this season, notching an 8-2 record in 14 starts with a 2.10 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.

The Taiwan based Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions, also known as the UniLions, went 35-25 in the first half of the season, finishing three games behind first place Lamigo in the standings. The second half of the season starts for the UniLions on July 11.

Roenicke has been playing baseball professionally since 2006, and in his more than a decade-long career as a pitcher has played pro ball in six different countries on four different continents.

Roenicke started his pro baseball journey in 2006 when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the MLB draft. He worked his way into the Majors shortly after and had stints with the Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins from 2008-2013. From 2014-16, Roenicke bounced around multiple minor league teams in the United States before heading to Mexico to play for the Pericos de Puebla in 2017. He signed with the UniLions in February.

