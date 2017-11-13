ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Cayce Shaw wraps up 2017 season with UC Santa Cruz

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz women's soccer team had their 2017 campaign come to a close Saturday after the Banana Slugs lost in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Banana Slugs held the 20th ranked Cal Lutheran Regals scoreless through the 77th minute, but conceded two late goals and fell, 2-0. Cal Lutheran went on to beat Pacific Lutheran and advance to the Sweet 16.

Shaw, a junior forward-midfielder, ends the season tied for first on her team in points (eight) and assists (two), and was second in shots (24). Shaw started 18 of the 21 games.

Despite going 5-15-1 overall this season, the Banana Slugs made an appearance in the NCAA D-III postseason tournament for the third straight season.

While a Lady Miner, Shaw was a four year varsity starter, a two-year All-Sierra Foothill League selection and team MVP.

FOOTBALL

Ian Davis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western New Mexico University football team closed the season with a hard-fought, 21-17, victory over West Texas A&M.

Davis, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound senior safety, wrapped up eight tackles in the win.

For the year, Davis finished with a team-best 48 solo tackles, 73 total tackles, two interceptions, a punt block and a defensive touchdown.

Western New Mexico (4-7) is a NCAA Division II team that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills (5-4) lost a home game for the first time this season, falling to the Saints, 47-10, Sunday.

Vallejo, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound rookie linebacker, played on special teams in the loss.

Vallejo has played in eight of the Bills' nine games this season and has notched two tackles on the year.

Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

VOLLEYBALL

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines volleyball team made it 10-straight wins with victories over Sacramento City College and Santa Rosa Junior College last week.

Cook, a freshmen setter, doled out 44 assists in the win over Sacramento City, and tallied another 29 assists in the victory over Sacramento City.

For the season, Cook leads her team in assists with 842.

Sierra College (22-3, 14-1) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, was a force for the Cal Lutheran Regals this season.

The junior outside hitter led the Regals in digs this season with 312 and was second on the team in kills with 277. For her efforts, Roberts was named to the All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Second team.

Cal Lutheran (16-12) closed the season after losing to Claremont Mudd-Scripps in the SCIAC Tournament title game. Cal Lutheran is a NCAA Division III school.

Morgan Koch, a 2014 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and The Master's University Mustangs closed the 2017 season with a loss to Menlo College in the first round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Friday.

Koch, a senior middle block, tallied three kills in the bout with Menlo.

For the season, Koch tallied 185 kills and 79 blocks, and was named to the All-GSAC team for the third straight year.

The Masters University (11-17) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and competes in the GSAC.

Teryn Rath, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the McDaniel College Green Terror had their season come to a close after losing in the first round of the Eastern College Athletic Conference volleyball tournament last Wednesday.

Rath, a senior hitter, tallied five kills in the first round loss to Bethany College.

McDaniel (19-9) competes in Division-III.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email sports@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Bob Shaw contributed to this article.