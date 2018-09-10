ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Cayce Shaw named player of the week

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, was named the Association of Division III Independents Women's Soccer Player of the Week after scoring three goals in UC Santa Cruz's 3-0 win over Evergreen State Aug. 31.

Shaw and the Banana Slugs traveled to Oregon this past week and dropped games to Linfield College 2-1, George Fox University 3-0 and Lewis and Clark College 1-0. All three play in the highly ranked NCAA Division III Northwest Conference. The Lady Slugs ended their five game road trip with two wins and three losses.

Shaw, a senior midfielder-forward, is the team leader in goals and points so far this season.

The Lady Slugs begin a two match home stand Wednesday when they take on Division II Dominican University.

While at Nevada Union, Shaw was a four year varsity starter, a two-year All-Sierra Foothill League selection and team MVP.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Justin Houlihan, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River College Beavers dropped their first game of the season, falling to Laney College, 41-14.

Houlihan, a freshman linebacker, made seven tackles in the game.

American River (1-1) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's National-Valley Conference.

Austin Baze, a 2018 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines lost their contest with Modesto Junior College, 42-17, Saturday.

Baze, a freshman linebacker, made three tackles in the game.

Sierra College (0-2) competes in the CCCAA's National-Valley Conference.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals won two and lost two at the Cal Lu Fornia Invitational last week.

Roberts, a senior outside hitter, tallied 36 kills, 35 digs and two aces across the four contests. Roberts' best game came when she notched 23 kills in a five set loss to University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Cal Lutheran (6-2) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines went 1-2 last week, dropping matches to Gavilan College and Fresno City College at the Gavilan Classic, and topping De Anza College in a non-conference bout.

Cook, a sophomore setter, led her team in assists in all three matches, doling out a total of 90 assists across the three matches.

Sierra College (5-2) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Kaely Rath, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Southern Virginia University Knights went 1-3 last week, beating Emory & Henry College and falling to Lewis & Clark College, DeSales University and Washington and Lee College.

Kaely Rath, a sophomore outside hitter, played in all four matches and scored 27 kills.

Southern Virginia (5-3) is a Division III school that competes in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Bob Shaw contributed to this article.