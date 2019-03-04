ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Aycee Willis earns conference honor, helps Sierra win playoff opener

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College women's basketball team tipped off the California Community College Athletic Association playoffs with a 63-52 victory over Skyline College.

After getting a bye through the first round, No. 6 Sierra (21-7) hosted No. 11 Skyline (20-9) in the second round Friday. The Wolverines and Trojans battled to a 28-28 tie at the halftime break. Sierra took over in the second half, grabbing a three point lead after the third quarter and outscoring Skyline 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

Willis, a sophomore team captain, tallied three points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists in the win.

For the season, Willis leads Sierra with 7.7 rebounds per game and is second on the squad in scoring with 14.3 points per game. The talented guard is also a 2018-19 All-Big 8 Conference Selection.

Willis and the rest of the Wolverines will now travel to face No. 3 San Joaquin Delta College in round three.

Willis didn't play basketball her senior year at NU, but was an All-Sierra Foothill League First Team selection in her sophomore season when she helped the Lady Miners reach the playoffs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College baseball team split a doubleheader with Simpson University last week.

Maxwell, a senior second baseman and designated hitter, continued his hot hitting start to the season by going 5-for-7 from the plate with four doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored across the two games.

For the season, Maxwell has started all 12 of Menlo's games, has a .426 batting average and leads the team in hits with 20, eight of which have gone for extra bases (six doubles, one triple, one home run).

Fellow Nevada Union graduate Ryan McCarthy (2013) put in some time on the mound for Menlo, tossing three strong innings of relief in a 5-4 loss to Simpson. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty gave up three hits, but didn't allow a run and struck out three along the way. For the season, McCarthy has appeared in three games, has yet to allow an earned run and has five strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Menlo (5-7) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines swept a three-game series with Diablo Valley College last week.

Lopez, a sophomore first baseman, went 2-for-13 from the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored across the three games.

For the season, Lopez has started in all 17 of Sierra's games, has two home runs, 21 RBIs, 19 runs scored and is batting .342.

Sierra College (15-2) competes in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Lyon College baseball team went 2-2 last week, beating Henderson State University in a stand alone game, and dropping two of three to Central Baptist College.

Schnitzius, a junior catcher, played two of the four games, going 0-for-1 with three walks in the win over Henderson, and finishing 0-for-3 in a loss to Central Baptist.

For the season, Schnitzius has played in 12 of the teams 20 games, has eight starts, is batting .364 and has 13 RBIs.

Lyon (16-4) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate and pitcher for the Oregon State softball team, appeared in one game for the No. 25 ranked Beavers last week.

Eason, a junior, tossed 2.1 innings of relief in an 8-0 loss to No. 11 Louisiana State University. The righty gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out one. She did not figure into the decision.

For the season, Eason has appeared in five games and started three. She has a 3-0 record with a 1.29 ERA to go with 20 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched.

Oregon State (12-4) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.