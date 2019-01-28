ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Aycee Willis earns Big 8 Player of Week honors

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, led the Sierra College Wolverines women's basketball team to a pair of wins and earned Big 8 Conference Player of the Week honors for her efforts.

In Sierra's 71-55 win over American River College, Willis scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. The sophomore guard followed that performance with 24 points and seven rebounds in a 81-68 win over Sacramento City College.

For the season, Willis has started every game for Sierra and is averaging 14.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and three assists.

Sierra College (15-6, 6-3) has now won five straight games. Sierra competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs split a pair of games last week, beating conference opponent Whittier College, 101-97, and falling to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 81-70.

Recommended Stories For You

Menary, a junior forward, scored 12 points in the win over Whittier. He then notched seven points in the loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. For the season, Menary is averaging 18.6 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Redlands teammate and younger brother Gary Menary, a 2017 NU graduate, was also in the starting lineup in both games. The sophomore contributed 12 points in the win against Whittier, and another 12 points in the loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. For the season, Gary Menary is averaging 8.4 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.

Redlands (11-8, 6-4) is a NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and member of the Utah Valley University wrestling team, went 1-1 last week.

The senior grappler who competes in the 184-pound class pinned Jackson Moomau from West Virginia, and lost a close match, 6-4, with Dom Ducharme of Cal State Bakersfield.

Sumner is now 15-7 overall and ranked No. 26 in the nation in the 184-pound class.

As a team, Utah Valley beat Cal State Bakersfield, but lost to West Virginia.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12 Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.