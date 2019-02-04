ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Andrew Schnitzius delivers in extra innings for Lyon College

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Lyon College baseball team opened the season by taking two out of three against No. 9 Oklahoma Wesleyan University over the weekend.

Schnitzius, a catcher in his first season with the Fighting Scots, played in only one of the three games, but made his presence known.

After Lyon dropped the first game of the series, Schnitzius got the start in the second game. The junior transfer from Yuba College went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, including a two-out walk-off RBI double to give Lyon a 9-8 win in extra innings.

Lyon (Arkansas) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won both their baseball games last week, beating Lassen College and Shasta College handily.

Lopez, a sophomore first baseman, went 1-for-5 with a base knock and an RBI in the 17-4 win over Lassen. He then went 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in a 21-3 victory over Shasta.

Through five games this season, Lopez has six hits, six RBIs and six runs scored.

Sierra (5-0) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines earned two wins last week, including a huge upset of Big 8 Conference leader Diablo Valley College.

Facing the previously unbeaten Vikings from Diablo Valley, Sierra jumped out to a 31-18 halftime lead. Diablo Valley (22-1, 10-1) pulled to within eight after three, but Sierra put the game out of reach in the fourth.

Willis, a sophomore guard, scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.

Sierra followed that win with a 96-37 drubbing of Modesto Junior College.

For the season, Willis is averaging 14.3 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and three assists.

Sierra College (17-6, 8-3) has now won seven straight games. Sierra competes in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers split a pair of games last week, beating Merritt College, 82-71, and falling to Solano Community College, 79-50.

Quintana, a sophomore guard, led the 49ers with 23 points, including four made 3-pointers in the win over Merritt. She tallied nine points in the loss to Solano.

For the season, Quintana is averaging 9.9 points per game and 3.3 rebounds.

Yuba College (9-12, 4-4) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs lost their only contest last week, falling to conference foe Pomona-Pitzer, 81-68.

Menary, a junior forward, scored a team-high 22 points in the loss. For the season, Menary is averaging 18.7 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Redlands teammate and brother Gary Menary, a 2017 NU graduate, was also in the starting lineup and chipped in five points. For the season, Gary Menary is averaging 8.2 points per game and 6.3 rebounds.

Redlands (11-9, 6-5) is an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.