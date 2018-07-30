ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Ali McColloch takes 9th at Hermosa Beach

Nevada Union graduate Allison Daley McColloch, along with some of the best beach volleyball players in the world, dug into the sand at Hermosa Beach, California for the sixth stop on the AVP Tour.

McColloch, a 2005 NU grad, teamed up with tour-veteran Kendra Van Zwieten for the event and the two got off to a strong start before finishing tied for ninth.

Seeded No. 12, McColloch and Van Zwieten won their first match Friday, beating Devon Newberry and Lindsay Sparks, 21-16, 23-21. McColloch tallied 14 kills and three blocks in the win.

McColloch and Van Zwieten also won their next match, knocking off No. 5 seed Kelly Reeves and Brittany Howard, 21-18, 21-19. McColloch had 24 kills in the victory.

Their first loss of the tourney came late Friday, as they fell to No. 4 seed Caitlin Ledoux and Geena Urango, 21-19, 21-14. McColloch notched 27 kills in the loss.

The tournament came to a close for McColloch and Van Zwieten on Saturday with a loss to No. 10 seed Janelle Allen and Kerri Schuh, 21-14, 21-19.

McColloch finished the tourney with 82 kills and four blocks.

The 31-year-old McColloch has been playing beach volleyball professionally since 2012 and competing regularly in AVP events since 2013. Her best finish on the AVP Tour has been third, a feat she has accomplished three times. In addition to competing on the AVP Tour, McColloch is also the head coach for the UC Davis women's beach volleyball team.

The next stop on the AVP Tour is the Manhattan Beach Open Aug. 16-19.

During McColloch's time at Nevada Union, she was a highly decorated athlete who led the Lady Miners volleyball team to three straight Sac-Joaquin Section titles and two NorCal Championships.

After graduating Nevada Union, McColloch headed to Long Beach State where she excelled as an outside hitter. She was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Year and made the All-Big West First Team during the 2005 season. McColloch then transferred to UCLA where she made All-Pac 10 honorable mention her junior year. In her senior season with the Bruins she led the team with 353 kills and was named to the 2008 Austin NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team and again was named All-Pac 10 Honorable Mention. In her time at UCLA she put up big numbers, joining the exclusive 1,000 kill, 1,000 dig club.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.