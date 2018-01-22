ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union, Bear River grads help Sierra improve to 21-0

The wins just keep piling up for the women's basketball team at Sierra College as the Wolverines crushed two more opponents last week and remain undefeated.

With conference wins over Cosumnes River College, 86-54, and Folsom Lake College, 83-65, the Wolverines have now won 21-straight and have done so in dominant fashion. Sierra is outscoring their opponents by 26.6 points on average and have yet to win by less than 10 points all season.

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, continues to make her presence known as the freshman guard has worked her way into the starting lineup and been a force on both sides of the court.

Willis scored 16 points in the win over Folsom Lake, shooting 8-for-14 from the floor. She tallied five points, grabbed five rebounds and nabbed two steals in the victory over Cosumnes River.

For the season, Willis is averaging 10.9 points per game, which is third on the team behind Bri Moore (24.2 ppg) and Shanel Jamison (13.1 ppg). Willis is also fourth on the team in rebounding with 4.1 boards per game.

Willis didn't play in her senior year at NU, but was an All-Sierra Foothill League First Team selection in her sophomore season when she helped the Lady Miners reach the playoffs.

Also competing for Sierra was Alyssa Pulkinghorn, a 2017 Bear River graduate. Pulkinghorn, a freshman guard, played in the victory over Cosumnes River.

For the season, Pulkinghorn has played in 12 games and is averaging two points per contest.

During Pulkinghorn's time at Bear River she was an All-Pioneer Valley League First Team Selection and led the Lady Bruins to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division-IV semifinals.

Sierra College (21-0, 9-0) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 1 in the California Community College Sports Information Association's Top 20 Poll.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers snapped an eight-game losing streak by topping Mendocino College, 58-57, last week.

Quintana, a freshman guard, led her team with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the victory over Mendocino. Quintana also had 12 points in a loss to Laney College last week.

For the season, Quintana is averaging 11.4 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds.

Yuba College (3-15, 1-8) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the Cal State San Marcos Cougars won their only game last week, knocking off Stanislaus State, 81-71.

Reina, a senior forward, came off the bench, scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in the win.

For the season, Reina is averaging 3.1 points per game and 3.2 rebounds.

San Marcos (5-10, 5-6) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs dropped a pair of games last week, falling to Occidental College and UC Santa Cruz.

Menary, a sophomore forward, didn't play in the loss to Santa Cruz, but had a strong effort against Occidental, scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

For the season, Menary has started 16 games for the Bulldogs and is averaging 14.9 points per game to go with 7.6 rebounds.

Redlands (5-12, 3-5) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O'Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College Knights won their only game last week, topping Feather River College, 89-80.

O'Brien, a sophomore guard, scored nine points in the victory.

For the season, O'Brien has played in everyone of Shasta's games and is averaging 4.9 points per contest.

Shasta (12-9, 3-1) plays in the CCCAA's Golden Valley Conference.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Evan Kittle, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs split a pair of games last week, beating UC Merced and falling to UC San Diego.

Kittle, a senior setter, notched 48 assists and eight digs in the four-set victory over Merced. He tallied 28 assists and four digs against San Diego.

For the season, Kittle leads the team in assists with 233.

Santa Cruz is a NCAA Division III school that competes independently.

BASEBALL

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks opened the 2018 baseball season by splitting a four-game series with Oregon institute of Technology.

Maxwell, a junior infielder, started all four games and went 2-for-16 from the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate, Ryan McCarthy (2013) got some time on the mound and earned a victory in his first appearance of the year. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty pitched 2.2 innings of relief, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out two in Menlo's 5-4 victory last Friday.

Menlo (2-2) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Hayden Piner, a 2015 Forest Lake Christian graduate, lost his first start of the season for William Jessup last week.

Piner, a sophomore left-handed pitcher, took the loss after his Warriors fell to Corban University, 8-5, Saturday. Piner tossed two innings, allowed one hit, two walks and three runs while striking out three.

William Jessup (2-2) is an NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.