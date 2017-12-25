ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union, Bear River grads help Sierra extend streak

The women's basketball team at Sierra College made it 13 straight wins to start the season, knocking off Folsom Lake College, 89-47, in the conference opener for both teams.

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, continues to be a force off the bench for the Wolverines, scoring 10 points, grabbing four rebounds and notching two steals in the win.

Willis is averaging 9.7 points per game and is shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range in her freshmen season with Sierra College.

Fellow freshmen guard Alyssa Pulkinghorn, a 2017 Bear River graduate, also chipped in on the win, sinking a 3-pointer and pulling down four rebounds.

Pulkinghorn is averaging three points per game in her freshmen season with the Wolverines.

During Pulkinghorn's time at Bear River she was an All-Pioneer Valley League First Team Selection and led the Lady Bruins to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division-IV semifinals and a spot in the NorCal tourney.

Recommended Stories For You

Willis didn't play in her senior year at NU, but was an All-Sierra Foothill League First Team selection in her sophomore season when she helped the Lady Miners reach the playoffs.

Sierra College (13-0, 1-0) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers dropped their conference opener to Laney College, 83-38, last week.

Quintana, a freshmen guard, led the 49ers in scoring with 14 points. She also had five steals on defense.

Yuba College (2-7, 0-1) competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association's Bay Valley Conference.

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the Cal State San Marcos Cougars lost a conference matchup with Cal State Los Angeles, 52-46, last week.

Reina, a 5-foot, 10-inch senior forward, chipped in two points and grabbed a rebound in limited time off the bench for the Cougars.

San Marcos (1-7, 1-3) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

MENS BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs dropped a pair of games last week, losing to Hope International University and Whitman College in non-conference bouts.

Menary, a sophomore forward, started both games. He scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and had five blocks in the loss to Hope International. Against Whitman, Menary scored 12 points and nabbed four rebounds.

Through eight games, Menary is averaging 10.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Redlands (2-6, 1-0) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

FOOTBALL

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills lost to the New England Patriots, 37-16, and will now need a win next week against Miami next week and get some help in order to make it to the postseason.

There are two paths to the playoffs for the Bills and both start by beating the Dolphins. They then need either a loss by the Ravens or both the Chargers and Titans to lose.

Of the teams battling for the final playoff spots in the AFC, Buffalo has the longest odds.

Vallejo, a linebacker, played on special teams in the loss to New England.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound rookie has played in 14 of the Bills' 15 games this season and has three tackles on the year.

Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.