ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union alumna Alex Cook wraps up strong 1st season with Sierra

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College women's volleyball team had their 12-game winning streak snapped by Folsom Lake College in the second round of the North Regional playoffs Saturday.

Cook, a freshmen setter, had 49 assists and six digs in the four set loss to Folsom Lake.

In the opening round of the playoffs, Cook had 39 assists, four digs and two kills in a straight set win over Foothill.

Cook had an impressive run in her first season with Sierra College, leading the Wolverines in assists with 982, which also ranked her second in the California Community College Athletic Association.

The loss concludes the season for Sierra College, which went 24-4 overall and won the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

While at Nevada Union, Cook was an All-Sierra Foothill League player in her senior season with the Lady Miners volleyball team.

FOOTBALL

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills (6-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

Vallejo, a rookie, played on special teams in the win.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound linebacker has played in 10 of the Bills' 11 games this season and has notched two tackles on the year.

Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

WOMENS BASKETBALL

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the Cal State San Marcos Cougars dropped both of their games at the UCSD Thanksgiving Classic last week.

Reina, a 5-foot, 10-inch senior forward, scored five points and pulled down three rebounds in a loss to Azusa Pacific University. She then tallied four points and notched five rebounds against Dominican University.

San Marcos (0-4) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.