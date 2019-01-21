ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Menary goes on scoring surge; Sumner beats ranked opponent

David Menary has been a force for the University of Redlands men's basketball team all season, and the junior forward took it up another notch last week.

The 2016 Nevada Union graduate shined on offense as he led the Bulldogs to a pair of wins over conference foes Occidental College, 101-97, and University of La Verne, 83-55.

Menary scored 33 points, grabbed seven rebounds and doled out five assists in the win over Occidental. Menary went 8-for-11 from the field and was also strong at the free throw line, hitting 17 of 19 attempts in the game. Menary's 33 points tied his career high. He also scored 33 against UC Santa Cruz earlier this season.

In the win over La Verne, Menary continued his strong offensive effort, scoring a team-high 29-points. He also grabbed three rebounds and had three assists.

For the season, Menary is averaging a team-high 19.7 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Redlands teammate and younger brother Gary Menary, a 2017 NU graduate, was also in the starting lineup and contributed three points, four rebounds and four assists in the win over Occidental. He had seven points, seven rebounds and four steals in the win over La Verne.

For the season, Gary Menary is averaging 7.9 points per game and a team-high 6.7 rebounds.

The Menary brothers were standouts for the Nevada Union hoops program, helping the Miners reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. Both Menary's earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in their senior seasons.

Redlands (10-7, 2-3) is a NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and member of the Utah Valley University wrestling team, had another strong day on the mat.

The senior grappler who competes in the 184-pound class went 2-0 at a double dual last Friday, including a win over Fresno State's Jackson Hemauer, the No. 21 ranked wrestler in the nation.

Sumner battled Hemauer to a 2-2 tie entering the final period. Sumner then scored a four-point nearfall and went on to win 6-2.

"Will's victory was a good win," Utah Valley head coach Greg Williams told gouvu.com. "Will has been right there all year so this a good win for him against somebody that is in the rankings."

Despite Sumner's victory, Utah Valley lost the dual with Big 12 opponent Fresno State, 26-10. Sumner's win was one of only three by Utah Valley wrestlers against their Fresno State counterparts.

Sumner also won a match against Western Wyoming Community College's Jared Bird. He won that bout in dominating fashion, earning a 17-0 tech fall. Sumner was the only Utah Valley wrestler to win both his matches on the day. For the season, Sumner is 14-6 overall.

Utah Valley won the dual with Western Wyoming 33-9.

While at Nevada Union, Sumner wrestled four years at the varsity level and earned two Sierra Foothill League titles and won the Sac-Joaquin Section championship at 170-pounds in his senior season.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12 Conference.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won both of their conference contests last week, beating Cosumnes River College, 79-57, and Folsom Lake College, 79-57.

Willis, a sophomore guard, scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out four assists in the win over Cosumnes River.

In the win over Folsom Lake, Willis scored 10 points, pulled down eight rebounds and doled out four assists.

For the season, Willis has started every game for Sierra and is averaging 14.5 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Sierra College (13-6, 4-3) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers won their lone game last week, beating Contra Costa College, 61-42.

Quintana, a sophomore guard, grabbed two rebounds, nabbed a steal and scored a point in the win. For the season, Quintana has played in 13 games and is averaging nine points per game.

Yuba College (7-11, 2-3) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Yuba College (7-11, 2-3) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.