ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Lowe rallies down the stretch to win Bash at the Beach

Logan Lowe earned his fourth collegiate title last week, claiming a share the Bash at the Beach Invitational Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate and senior on the George Washington University golf team, started the tourney at the Surf Golf and Beach Club in impressive fashion with a pair of rounds in the upper 60s. He then struggled early on in the final round, but rallied late to finish with a 5-under par 208 and a share of the tourney title along with with Simon Zach of Louisville and John Hill of Incarnate Word.

"Obviously excited to pick up my fourth win," Lowe said in a video posted on http://www.gwsports.com. "I've been struggling with my game a lot lately, and today I kind of struggled a lot again, especially early on, but it's nice to get back in the winners circle after about a year of not picking up a win. Happy with my play this week and hopefully I can figure a few things out coming down, and have a strong finish to the year."

Lowe notched a 2-under 69 in the first round and followed that with a 66 in the second round to hold a one-shot lead over the field heading into the final round.

The reigning Atlantic-10 Player of the Year struggled early in the final round and fell two strokes behind the leaders after three bogeys on the first four holes, but he birdied holes 16 and 17 and made par on the 206-yard par-3 18th to claim his fourth career college win and second at the Bash at the Beach. He also won it in 2017.

George Washington finished third as a team behind first place Jacksonville State University and second place Wake Forest.

Recommended Stories For You

Lowe and the Colonials get a couple weeks off before getting back to competition at the Stanford Wally Goodwin Invitational March 28-30 held at Stanford Golf Course.

During Lowe's time at Nevada Union he was a two-time Sierra Foothill League individual champion, a two-time SFL MVP, a four-time All-SFL selection and he won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship in 2014.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines swept their three-game series with Cosumnes River College last week.

Lopez, a sophomore first baseman, notched at least one hit in all three games, going 6-for-15 from the plate in the series with four RBIs and five runs scored.

For the season, Lopez has started in all 23 of Sierra's games, has two home runs, 28 RBIs, 35 runs scored and is batting .333.

Sierra College (18-5) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Garrett O'Callaghan, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, pitched well in his only start last week.

Facing Academy of Art University, the left-handed hurler went 6.1 strong innings, allowing just four hits and no runs while striking out nine. O'Callaghan left with a 2-0 lead, but the Hawks couldn't hold on down the stretch and fell 3-2 in extra innings.

For the season, O'Callaghan is 3-2 in six starts with 38 strikeouts and a 3.54 ERA.

Holy Names (7-15) is a Division II school that competes in the Pacific West Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks managed to snag one win from a four-game series with No. 5 Westmont College last week.

Maxwell, a senior second baseman and designated hitter, started all four games and tallied a hit in three of them. Across the series, Maxwell went 3-for-15 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

For the season, Maxwell is batting .369 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 RBIs.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate, Ryan McCarthy (2013) put in some time on the mound for Menlo. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty got the start in the final game of the series, but lasted just one inning and took the loss. For the season, McCarthy has appeared in four games, started one, is 1-1 overall and has a 1.50 ERA .

Menlo (7-10) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the No. 20 Lyon College Scots won two out of three against Missouri Baptist University last week.

Schnitzius, a junior catcher, played in one game, an 11-8 victory, going 1-for-5 from the plate with a double and three RBIs.

For the season, Schnitzius has played in 15 of the teams 28 games, has 12 starts, is batting .318 and has 19 RBIs.

Lyon (22-6) is a NAIA school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.