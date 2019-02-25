ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Lowe leads Colonials to tourney title; David Menary, Garrett O’Callaghan earn conference honors

Logan Lowe opened the spring portion of the collegiate golf season by leading George Washington University to an Atlantic-10 Match Play Championship.

Competing at Weston Hills Country Club in Florida, the 2015 Nevada Union graduate went 3-0-0 in match play, besting the top players from University of Dayton, Oakland University and Florida Atlantic University to guide the Colonials to the team title.

Facing FAU in the final, George Washington first five golfers won two matches, lost two and were all square in another, leaving it to Lowe, the reigning Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Year, to deliver the win.

Lowe did just that when he sank a 10-foot putt on hole 17 to beat FAU's Sully Zagerman 2 and 1.

"I'm really proud of the guys this week, they showed a lot of heart," Lowe said in a video posted by gwsports.com. "Obviously it feels great to get a team win. It's my first time playing on the team when we got the W so I'm very excited about that, and looking forward to the rest of the spring."

Lowe, a senior, was named the Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Week for his efforts.

Next up for Lowe and the Colonials is the Southwestern Invitational, a stroke play event held in Malibu, California.

During Lowe's time at Nevada Union he was a two-time Sierra Foothill League individual champion, a two-time SFL MVP, a four-time All-SFL selection and he won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship in 2014.

Men's COLLEGE BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs had their season come to a close after falling to top seeded Pomona-Pitzer, 79-77, in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

The loss ends a highly productive junior season for Menary, who averaged a team-high 19.2 points per game and was second on the team in rebounds with 5.3 per game.

For his efforts during the conference slate, Menary was named to the All-SCIAC First Team. It's his second straight season earning all-conference honors.

Redlands teammate and brother Gary Menary, a 2017 NU graduate, impressed in his first season with the Bulldogs, earning his way into the starting lineup and leading the team in rebounding with 6.1 per game. Gary Menary also notched 8.3 points per game and 1.2 steals.

The Bulldogs finish the season with 15-11 overall record. Redlands is an NCAA Division III school.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines made it four straight wins last week, topping Folsom Lake College, 72-61, and American River College, 84-69.

Willis, a sophomore guard, scored a game-high 21 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out four assists in the win over Folsom. She then notched 12 points and grabbed four boards in the victory over American River.

For the season, Willis is averaging 14.7 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Wolverines concluded the regular season on a four-game winning streak and will now await their seeding in the upcoming playoffs.

Sierra College (21-7, 12-4) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Garrett O'Callaghan, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, was named the Pacific West Conference Pitcher of the Week after leading Holy Names University to a 2-0 victory over No. 11 Azusa Pacific University Saturday.

O'Callaghan, a senior, tossed eight strong innings, striking out 12 while allowing four hits, no walks and no runs. The left-handed hurler's 12 strikeouts were good for second all time in school history for a single game.

For the season, O'Callaghan is 2-2 in four starts with 19 strikeouts and a 5.52 ERA.

Holy Names (3-10) is a Division II school that competes in the Pacific West Conference.

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won all four of their contests last week, topping Butte College, Chabot College and Yuba College twice.

Lopez, a sophomore first baseman, was 4-for-5 from the plate in the win over Butte, notching a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. He then went 4-for-5 with a pair of singles, a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in the win over Chabot. Across two games with Yuba, he was 2-for-7 with two runs scored and an RBI.

For the season, Lopez has started in all 14 of Sierra's games, has two home runs, 20 RBIs, 18 runs scored and is batting .381.

Sierra College (12-2) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Lyon College baseball team extended its winning streak to 12 games after taking a pair from Blue Mountain College and three from William Woods University.

Schnitzius, a junior with the Fighting Scots, started at catcher in two of the five games and appeared in another as a pinch hitter. He went 3-for-9 from the plate with an RBI.

For the season, Schnitzius has played in 10 of the teams 16 games, has seven starts, is batting .414 and has 13 RBIs.

Lyon (14-2) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks won two of their five bouts last week, besting Cal State East Bay in a standalone game and dropping three of four to Vanguard University.

Maxwell, a senior second baseman and designated hitter, tallied at least one hit in each of the five games and finished the week 6-for-20 from the plate with an RBI.

For the season, Maxwell has started 10 games, has a .385 batting average and leads the team in hits with 15.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate Ryan McCarthy (2013) put in some time on the mound for Menlo. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty pitched one inning of relief in the win over East Bay. He allowed two hits and an unearned run during his outing. For the season, McCarthy has appeared in three games, tossed three innings, has four strikeouts and has yet to allow an earned run.

Menlo (4-6) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Oregon State Beavers went 4-0 at the Libby Matson Tournament held at the University of Pacific in Stockton.

Eason won her only start of the tourney, a 12-3 victory over Pacific. The junior righty pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and just one earned run while striking out five.

For the season, Eason has appeared in four games and started three. She has a 3-0 record with a 0.72 ERA to go with 19 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched.

Oregon State (12-2) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.