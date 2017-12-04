ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Local alumni help Sierra College women’s hoops team to tourney title

With the help of a couple local high school alumni, the women's basketball team at Sierra College continued its impressive start to the 2017-18 season by dominating its opponents at the Shasta Invitational.

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, was a difference maker for the Wolverines as the freshmen guard helped her team to lopsided victories over San Mateo College (107-53), Shasta College (58-38) and Fresno City College (74-56) to win the tourney title.

Sierra College has now won all three of the tournaments it has competed in this season.

Willis, a freshman guard, was a standout on defense and was named to the All-Tournament Team for her efforts.

Sierra College teammate Alyssa Pulkinghorn, a 2017 Bear River graduate, was also strong for the Wolverines, pitching in strong minutes off the bench.

In addition to the Shasta Invitational title, the Wolverines have also won the Mission College Tournament title and the Sasha Brown Memorial Classic championship so far this season.

Sierra College (9-0) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers went 1-2 at the Modesto Junior College Tournament last week, beating Napa Valley College, and losing to College of Marin as well as Gavilan College.

Quintana, a freshmen guard, was especially strong in the win over Napa Valley, scoring 21 points to go with seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Against Gavilan she tallied five points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. In the loss to Marin, Quintana scored 11 points to go with five rebounds and two steals.

Yuba College (1-6) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the Cal State San Marcos Cougars split a pair of conference games last week, topping Cal State East Bay, 74-71, and falling to UC San Diego, 81-63.

Reina, a 5-foot, 10-inch senior forward, played sparingly in both games but made the most of her minutes. Facing East Bay, Reina scored four points and grabbed four rebounds in just six minutes of court time.

San Marcos (1-5, 1-1) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs split a pair of games at the Lee Fulmer Memorial Classic last week, topping UC Santa Cruz and falling to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Menary, a sophomore, started both games for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot, 5-inch forward scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the win over Santa Cruz. He tallied six points and six rebounds in the loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Redlands (1-4) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O'Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College Knights won a pair of games at the Redwoods Tournament, beating Southwestern Oregon Community College and Simpson University's junior varsity.

O'Brien, a sophomore guard, played significant minutes in both games. He was especially strong in the win over Southwestern Oregon, scoring 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers and dishing out three assists. He scored four points in the win over Simpson.

Shasta (6-3) plays in the CCCAA's Golden Valley Conference.

FOOTBALL

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills (6-6) dropped their bout with the New England Patriots, 23-3, Sunday.

Vallejo, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound rookie linebacker, played on special teams in the loss.

Vallejo has played in 11 of the Bills' 12 games this season and has two tackles on the year.

Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.