ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Houlihan’s INT helps American River top San Mateo

Justin Houlihan, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River College Beavers won a thrilling football game against College of San Mateo Saturday.

Houlihan, a freshman linebacker, came through with a big interception in the fourth quarter, which set up his team in good field position. The Beavers scored on the ensuing possession to go up 12-7.

San Mateo battled back to take the lead 13-12, but the Beavers responded a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Cruz to Eric Davis with 44 seconds left in the game to win, 18-13.

For the season, Houlihan has played in all three of American River's games, notching eight tackles and an interception.

During his time at Nevada Union, Houlihan was an All-Sierra Foothill League First Team selection twice and totaled 339 tackles in his varsity career.

American River (2-1) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's National-Valley Conference.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won all three of their matches last week, including a straight set victory over Diablo Valley Community College in their conference opener.

Cook, a sophomore setter, played in one match and doled out 12 assists in a non-conference win over College of San Mateo.

Sierra College (8-2) plays in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals had a rough week, going 0-4, including three losses at the East-West D-III Challenge and a defeat at the hands of University of La Verne in their conference opener.

Roberts, a senior outside hitter, played in all four matches, notching 40 kills and 23 digs along the way

Cal Lutheran (6-6) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs dropped to 2-5 on the season with two losses at home last week.

On Wednesday, the Lady Slugs lost to Division II Dominican University 2-0. The Slugs then lost to Pomona-Pitzer 1-0 on Saturday. The Slugs held the 17th nationally ranked Sagehens scoreless until the 55th minute. Shaw gave UCSC's their best chance to get on the scoreboard in the 65th minute, but her towering 30-yard free kick was punched away by Pomona goalkeeper.

Shaw, a senior midfielder-forward, is the team leader in shots, goals and points so far this season.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Bob Shaw contributed to this article.