ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Former Nevada Union great Ali Daley McColloch places 9th at San Francisco Open

The AVP Tour made its way through the Bay Area over the weekend, bringing with it some of the best beach volleyball players in the world for the annual San Francisco Open.

Among the skilled athletes was 2005 Nevada Union graduate Allison Daley McColloch, who, along with former partner Kelly Reeves, placed fifth at the event in 2016.

McColloch partnered up with tour-veteran Kendra Van Zwieten for this year's event. The duo was seeded 10th and lost their opening match, 15-21, 21-23, on Friday to the No. 7 seeded team. McColloch and Van Zwieten rebounded nicely, though, earning a 21-16, 21-14 win in their second bout. They would be eliminated on Saturday, falling 21-9, 21-17 to No. 5 seed Lane Carico and Karolina Marciniak.

Across the three matches, McColloch notched 40 kills with just four errors. She also tallied four blocks and two aces. As a team, McColloch and Van Zwieten finished tied for ninth.

The 31-year-old McColloch has been competing regularly in AVP events since 2013. Her best finish on the tour has been third, a feat she has accomplished three times.

McColloch also recently became the head coach of UC Davis' very first women's beach volleyball team.

Recommended Stories For You

During McColloch's time at Nevada Union, she was a highly decorated athlete who led the Lady Miners volleyball team to three straight Sac-Joaquin Section titles and two NorCal Championships.

After graduating Nevada Union, McColloch headed to Long Beach State where she excelled as an outside hitter. She was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Year and made the All-Big West First Team during the 2005 season. McColloch then transferred to UCLA where she made All-Pac 10 honorable mention her junior year. In her time at UCLA she put up big numbers, joining the exclusive 1,000 kill, 1,000 dig club.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.