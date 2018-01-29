ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River grad O’Brien, Shasta on a roll

David O'Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College Knights continued their success in conference play with a pair of blowout victories over College of the Redwoods and College of the Siskiyous last week.

O'Brien came off the bench and scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, and pulled down three rebounds in an 86-63 win over Redwoods. The sophomore guard then matched his season-high of 12 points in Shasta's 82-61 victory over Siskiyous.

For the season, O'Brien is averaging 5.2 points per game.

O'Brien is coached by former Nevada Union hoops standout Kele Fitzhugh, who has been at the helm of the Shasta program for the past 20 years.

Shasta (14-9, 5-1) has now won three straight in the CCCAA's Golden Valley Conference.

While at Bear River, O'Brien was a three-year varsity starter and earned an All-Pioneer Valley League First Team honors in his junior and senior seasons. In his final season at Bear River, he led the Bruins in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. He also broke the school record for most steals in a season in his senior year.

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs lost a pair of games last week, falling to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College, 80-66, and Whittier College, 93-92.

Menary scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists in the loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. The sophomore forward then tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists against Whittier.

For the season, Menary has started 16 games for the Bulldogs and is averaging 15.1 points per game to go with 7.7 rebounds.

Redlands (5-14, 3-7) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The women's basketball team at Sierra College extended its impressive win streak with a pair of lopsided wins in conference play last week.

The No. 1 ranked Wolverines took down American River College, 92-71, and Sacramento City College, 72-42, to improve to 23-0 on the season.

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, continues to shine for Sierra as the freshman guard scored a team-high 20 points in the win over Sacramento. She tallied 11 points and five rebounds in the win over American River.

For the season, Willis is averaging 11.3 points per game and 4.1 rebounds.

Also competing for Sierra was Alyssa Pulkinghorn, a 2017 Bear River graduate. Pulkinghorn, a freshman guard, played in both games, scoring two points against Sacramento and one point against American River.

For the season, Pulkinghorn is averaging 1.9 points per contest.

Sierra College (23-0, 11-0) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 1 in the California Community College Sports Information Association's Top 20 Poll.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers dropped both their conference games last week, falling to Los Medanos College and Solano Community College.

Quintana, a freshmen guard, scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss to Los Medanos. She tallied three points and four rebounds in the loss to Solano.

For the season, Quintana is averaging 10.8 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds.

Yuba College (3-17, 1-10) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

VOLLEYBALL

Evan Kittle, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of California, Santa Cruz Banana Slugs went 5-1 on their trip to the midwest, capping the stretch of matches with a 3-2 victory over No. 5 ranked Dominican University.

After dropping the first two sets to Dominican, the Banana Slugs rallied to win the final three sets for the upset victory.

Kittle, a senior setter, notched 53 assists, two kills, two blocks and three digs in the win.

For the season, Kittle leads the team in assists with 430.

Santa Cruz (12-2) is a NCAA Division III school that competes independently.

BASEBALL

A trio of local alumni are suiting up for the Yuba College baseball team this season as Bear Belding, Westin Gaddis and Andrew Schnitzius will all be going to bat for the 49ers.

Yuba College opened its season last week with a pair of losses to De Anza College.

Belding, a 2016 Bear River graduate, started at shortstop in both games and went 1-for-7 with three RBIs across the two contests.

Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, played catcher in one game, going 0-for-5 with an RBI.

Gaddis, also a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, played second base and went 0-for-5 with two walks across the two games.

Yuba College (0-2) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines went 2-1 last week, beating Reedley College twice and falling to College of Marin.

Lopez, a freshman infielder, notched hits in all three games, going 5-for-9 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored across the three games.

Sierra (2-1) competes in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks went 2-1 in a three-game series with Simpson University last week.

Maxwell tallied at least one RBI in all three games. The junior infielder went 2-for-7 from the plate with four RBIs, three walks and two runs scored across the three games.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate, Ryan McCarthy (2013) got some time on the mound for Menlo. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty pitched two innings of relief in an 18-8 Menlo win. He allowed five hits and four earned runs while striking out four.

Menlo (4-3) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Hayden Piner, a 2015 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and the William Jessup Warriors won three games of a four-game series with Oregon Institute of Technology last week.

Piner, a sophomore left-handed pitcher, got the start in a 4-3 William Jessup win. He threw three innings, allowed four hits, three earned runs and struck out two. He did not figure into the decision.

William Jessup (5-3) is an NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

Kyle Soria, a 2015 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and the Westmont College Warriors swept their opening series of the season, taking all four games against Ottawa University (Arizona).

Soria, a junior catcher, played in one game and went 0-for-2 from the plate.

Westmont (4-0) NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.