ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River grad Nerissa Eason tosses gem for Oregon State

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, won her only start from the circle last week, pitching the Oregon State Beavers softball team to a 2-0 victory over Cal Poly at the Stacy Winsberg Tournament.

Eason, a junior right-handed pitcher, had a stellar game, tossing all seven innings, allowing just two hits, and two walks while striking out six and not allowing a run.

For the season, Eason has appeared in three games and started two. She has a 0.57 ERA with 14 strikeouts and four hits allowed in 12.1 innings pitched.

During Eason's time at Bear River she set multiple school records and was named the Pioneer Valley League MVP three times.

The Beavers went 3-2 at the Stacy Winsberg tourney and are now 8-2 overall.

Oregon State is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs won both their games last week, topping Cal Lutheran, 96-74, and California Institute of Technology, 62-51.

Menary, a junior forward, scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win over Cal Lutheran. He then scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds in the victory over Cal Tech.

For the season, Menary is averaging a team-high 19.4 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Redlands teammate and brother Gary Menary, a 2017 NU graduate, tallied 11 points, six rebounds and three steals in the win over Cal Lutheran. He then netted six points, nine rebounds and four steals in the contest with Cal Tech.

For the season, Gary Menary is averaging 8.2 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.

Redlands (14-10, 9-6) is an NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won both their contests last week, knocking off Santa Rosa Junior College, 69-58, and Cosumnes River College, 81-56.

Willis, a sophomore guard, scored a game-high 27 points in the win over Cosumnes River. She tallied eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the victory over Sanata Rosa.

For the season, Willis is averaging 14.5 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Sierra College (19-7, 10-4) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and member of the Utah Valley University wrestling team, wrapped the regular season with a pair of wins last week.

Sumner, who is ranked No. 27 nationally in the 184-pound class, beat Northern Colorado's Dalton Robertson, 11-2, last Friday.

The senior grappler then bested Air Force's Jacob Thompson, 9-2, in the regular season finale.

As a team, Utah Valley beat Northern Colorado, but lost to Air Force.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12 Conference.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines split a pair of games last week, topping Laney College, 7-6, and falling to Butte College, 11-8.

Lopez, a sophomore first baseman, went 3-for-6 from the plate with a home run and three RBIs in the win over Laney. He was 2-for-5 with an RBI in the loss to Butte.

For the season, Lopez has started in all 10 of Sierra's games, has two home runs, 14 RBIs and is batting .304.

Sierra College (8-2) competes in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Lyon College baseball team won all four of their contests with Randall University over the weekend.

Schnitzius, a junior in his first season with the Fighting Scots, started at catcher in two of the four games, and went 3-for-5 from the plate with a double, five RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base,

For the season, Schnitzius has played in seven games, is batting .450 and has 12 RBIs.

Lyon (9-2) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks split a pair of games with Cal State Easy Bay last week.

Maxwell, a senior second baseman and designated hitter, went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a 10-6 win over East Bay. He then went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a 10-3 loss.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate Ryan McCarthy (2013) put in some time on the mound for Menlo. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty pitched one inning of relief in the loss to East Bay. He struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Menlo (2-3) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.