ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River grad Nerissa Eason sharp in complete game win

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, was strong from the circle for the Oregon State softball team last week, throwing a complete game and earning, 2-1, victory over Portland State

Eason, a sophomore pitcher, threw all seven innings, allowed seven hits and one earned run while striking out five in the victory.

Eason also appeared in relief in a pair of losses to No. 2 Oklahoma.

For the season, Eason has appeared in 16 games, thrown 51.1 innings, has a 3.68 ERA, is 2-0 overall, and has one save.

During Eason's time at Bear River she was a four-year varsity starter and was named the Pioneer Valley League MVP three times. In her senior season, she went 22-1 with a 0.55 ERA and 356 strikeouts.

Oregon State (26-19, 7-8) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

Mikayla Laymance, a 2015 Bear River graduate, and the William Jessup University Warriors won all four of their games last week, beating San Diego Christian College twice and Menlo College twice.

Laymance, a junior catcher, started behind the plate in two of the games, but did not log an at-bat.

William Jessup (29-14, 12-6) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Savannah Ozuna, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the San Francisco State Gators won three out of four against Sonoma State last week.

Ozuna, a sophomore first baseman, played in three games and went 1-for-7 from the plate and scored two runs.

San Francisco State (23-27, 18-17) is a Division II school that competes in California Collegiate Athletic Association.

BASEBALL

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College baseball team swept Folsom Lake College last week and remain in the hunt for the Big 8 Conference title.

Lopez, a freshman first baseman, started all three games and went 6-for-13 with a double and six runs scored. For the season, Lopez is batting .371 with seven home runs, 37 RBIs and 42 runs scored.

Sierra (27-9, 16-5) is tied with San Joaquin Delta for the Big 8 Conference lead with a three-game series with Santa Rosa College left on their regular season schedule.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers dropped two out of three to Napa Valley College last week.

Schnitzius, a sophomore catcher and designated hitter, started all three games and went 3-for-14 from the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. For the season, Schnitzius is batting .303 with 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Fellow 2016 Nevada Union graduate Weston Gaddis played shortstop for Yuba in two of the games, going 2-for-7 with two runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI. For the season, Gaddis is batting .213 with 11 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

Yuba College (14-23, 5-13) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Jakob Freele, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Northland College Lumberjacks won both their contests last week, taking both games of a doubleheader against Crown College.

Freele, a senior center fielder, started both games and went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the plate. For the season, Freele is batting .279 and leads his team in hits with 17.

Northland (3-14) is a Division III school that competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks closed the season on a strong note, taking two of three games from conference foe William Jessup.

Maxwell, a junior middle infielder, started all three contests and went 1-for-9 from the plate with two RBIs. Maxwell finishes the season with a .241 batting average and 19 RBIs.

Menlo teammate Ryan McCarthy, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, took the mound in relief, throwing 1.1 innings and allowing three earned runs in last Friday's loss.

For the season, McCarthy appeared in 14 games, started four, threw 38.1 innings and has a 6.57 ERA.

Menlo (17-27, 13-23) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Garrett O'Callaghan, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, pitched six strong innings of relief in his only appearance for Holy Names University last week.

O'Callaghan, a 6-foot, 5-inch starting pitcher, came in and held Hawaii Pacific to just two runs on eight hits. Holy Names would struggle to score though and lost the game. O'Callaghan did not figure into the decision. For the season, O'Callaghan has appeared in 11 games, has a 1-8 record and a 7.32 ERA.

Holy Names (9-32, 5-26) is a Division II school that competes in the PacWest Conference.

TRACK & FIELD

Nadia Torkman, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate and current member of the Chico State track and field team, had a strong showing at the Yuba College Last Chance meet.

Torkman, a sophomore, won the high jump with a personal best leap of 1.63 meters. She was also third in the javelin.

Next up for Torkman and the Chico State team is the California Collegiate Athletic Association Championships.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.