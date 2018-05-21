ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River grad Matt Lopez wraps up stellar freshman season with Sierra

The Sierra College baseball team had its playoff run come to an end over the weekend as the No. 2 seed Wolverines lost a best of three series to No. 3 Sacramento City College in the Sectional round of the California Community College Athletic Association's NorCal playoffs.

The Wolverines won the first game handily, 14-3, but dropped Game 2, 4-1, and were eliminated after losing the final game, 2-1.

Bear River graduate (2016) and Sierra College first baseman Matt Lopez notched hits in two of the three games as he closed out a stellar redshirt freshman season.

In Friday's victory, Lopez was 1-for-5 with a run scored. In Game 2, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single which scored the Wolverines' only run.

Lopez, who is one of only two players to start all 47 of the team's games, concludes the season as one of Sierra best all-around hitters. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 200-pound righty finished first on the team in hits (66), home runs (10), runs scored (49) and slugging percentage (.594). He was also second on the team in RBIs (50) and third in batting average (.353).

During Lopez's time at Bear River he was a two-time All-Pioneer Valley League selection, and helped the Bruins to a playoff victory his senior year.

Sierra College went 35-12 overall this season and won a share of the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference title.

Sacramento City (33-14) joins San Joaquin Delta College (40-8), Orange Coast College (33-13) and Mt. San Antonio College (35-12) in a four-team double-elimination tournament at Fresno City College to decide the state champion. The tourney starts Saturday and runs through Monday.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.