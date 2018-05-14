ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River grad Matt Lopez helps Wolverines power past Mission

With a two-game sweep of Mission College in the Super Regionals, the Sierra College baseball team earned a spot in the California Community College Athletic Association's Northern Sectional Final.

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, continued his stellar freshman season with Sierra, helping the Wolverines to a 19-10 win in game one and an 8-6 victory in game two.

Lopez, a power-hitting first baseman, went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs in game one. He followed that up with a hit and an RBI in game two.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Lopez has been on a tear in the playoffs, notching seven hits, three home runs and 11 RBIs in five postseason games.

For the season, Lopez is batting .370 and leads the team in home runs (10), runs scored (48) and slugging percentage (.630). He is second on the squad in RBIs with 49.

During Lopez's time at Bear River he was a two-time All-Pioneer Valley League selection, and helped the Bruins to a playoff victory his senior year.

The No. 2 seed Wolverines (34-10) will now face No. 3 Sacramento City College (31-13) in a three-game series starting Friday. Sacramento City and Sierra met up for a three-game series earlier this season with the Wolverines winning two out of three.

In the other Northern Sectional Final, No. 1 seed San Joaquin Delta College (38-7) takes on No. 4 Ohlone College (38-6).

The winners of the two Northern Sectional Finals will advance to the state championships where they will battle it out with the two Southern Sectional Final winners at Fresno City College May 26-28.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.