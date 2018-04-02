ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River grad Matt Lopez helps Sierra stay atop Big 8

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College baseball team remained at the top of the Big 8 Conference standings after winning two out of three against Cosumnes River College last week.

Lopez, a freshman first baseman, was strong at the plate throughout the series, going 4-for-10 with a home run, a double, four RBIs, three runs scored and three walks.

For the season, Lopez is batting .402 with six home runs, 31 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

During his time at Bear River, Lopez was a three-year varsity starter on the baseball team and earned All-Pioneer Valley League First Team honors his senior year.

Sierra (21-6, 10-2) leads the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference by one game with three other teams on its heels with 9-3 conference records.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers snapped a 10-game losing streak last week by topping Solano Community College in the first game of a three game series.

Recommended Stories For You

Schnitzius, a sophomore catcher, went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in the win. For the season, Schnitzius is batting .346 with 14 RBIs.

Yuba would lose the next two games to Solano. Schnitzius notched hits in both games and finished the series 5-for-14 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Weston Gaddis, also 2016 Nevada Union graduate, played in all three games for Yuba and went 0-for-7 from the plate, but did steal a base.

Yuba College (10-18, 1-8) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks played Vanguard University closely in all three of their matchups last week, but were unable to pull out a win.

Maxwell, a junior middle infielder, started all three games and went 4-for-12 from the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. For the season, Maxwell is batting .245 with 14 RBIs.

Menlo (14-21, 10-17) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Jakob Freele, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Northland College Lumberjacks are still in search of their first win of the season after dropping a pair of games to Lawrence University last week.

Freele, a senior center fielder, started both games and went 3-for-9 from the plate with a solo home run and two runs scored. For the season, Freele is batting .217 and leads his team in hits (10), doubles (2) and home runs (1).

Northland (0-13) is a Division III school that competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

SOFTBALL

Arielle Koerber, a 2017 Bear River graduate, took the circle twice for Wagner College last week, earning a win over Drexel University, and taking a loss against Sacred Heart University.

Koerber, a freshman pitcher, went 5.2 innings in the win over Drexel, allowing five earned runs and striking out two. In the loss to Sacred Heart, Koerber went five innings and allowed four earned runs.

For the season, Koerber has appeared in 12 games, is 5-5 overall and has a 5.72 ERA.

Wagner College (6-17, 0-3) is a NCAA Division I school that competes in the Northeast Conference.

Mikayla Laymance, a 2015 Bear River graduate, and the William Jessup University Warriors split a doubleheader with Menlo College last week.

Laymance, a junior catcher, started behind the plate in the second game, but did not log an at-bat.

William Jessup (21-11, 4-3) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

GOLF

Logan Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, helped the George Washington University golf team place 10th out of 24 teams at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate held at at the Kingsmill Resort River Course in Virginia.

Lowe, a junior, shot a plus-14 (75, 72, 77) across the three day tourney to tie for 43rd overall. He was third among George Washington golfers

George Washington is a Division I school that competes in the Atlantic 10.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.