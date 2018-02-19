ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Baseball, softball season in full swing for area alumni

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines baseball team won two out of three games last week, topping Laney College and Contra Costa College and falling to Butte College.

Lopez, a freshman first baseman, started all three games and was impressive from the plate, going 4-for-11 with two home runs, a triple, five RBIs and five runs scored.

For the season, Lopez is batting .405 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

Sierra (8-4) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

A trio of area alumni took the diamond for Yuba College last week and helped the 49ers beat College of the Redwoods twice and Shasta College once.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, started at catcher in all three games and was strong at the plate, going 5-for-10 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the week. For the season, Schnitzius is averaging .333 with five RBIs and five runs scored.

Bear Belding, a 2016 Bear River graduate, started at shortstop in all three games and went 4-for-11 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI across the three games.

Weston Gaddis, also a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, played in two games, but did not log an at-bat.

Yuba College (7-5) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Hayden Piner, a 2015 Forest Lake Christian graduate, took the mound once last week, getting the start in William Jessup's 14-4 victory over Westmont College.

Piner, a sophomore left-handed pitcher, threw 3.1 innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs. He did not figure into the decision.

For the season, Piner is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA.

William Jessup (16-4) is an NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks won two out of three against Arizona Christian University last week.

Maxwell, a junior, went 3-for-8 from the plate with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in the three-game series.

Menlo teammate Ryan McCarthy, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, put in some time on the mound for Menlo. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty pitched 4.1 innings of relief, allowing five hits and three unearned run while striking out four in a loss to Arizona Christian.

Menlo (7-10) is a NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

Garrett O'Callaghan, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, got his second start for the Holy Names University Hawks last week, but took the loss against Oregon Institute of Technology.

O'Callaghan, a 6-foot, 5-inch starting pitcher, went seven innings, allowed five hits and one earned run while striking out six in a 3-2 loss.

Holy Names (2-4) is a Division II school that competes in the PacWest Conference.

SOFTBALL

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, took the circle in the Oregon State Beavers' 3-2 loss to No. 7 Louisiana State University.

Eason, a sophomore pitcher, went 3.1 innings, allowed five hits, two unearned runs and struck out two. She did not figure into the decision.

Oregon State (7-4) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

Mikayla Laymance, a 2015 Bear River graduate, helped the William Jessup University Warriors split a pair of two-game series last week.

Laymance, a junior catcher, started two of her teams four games but did not log an at-bat. She was behind the plate when William Jessup pitcher Shelbi Graifman threw a one-hit shutout against Antelope Valley College.

William Jessup (10-5) is a NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Evan Kittle, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs went 2-2 at the Eastern Mennonite University Classic last week.

Kittle, a senior setter, played in three of the four games and led the team in assists in all three.

For the season, Kittle leads the Banana Slugs in assists with 630.

Santa Cruz (19-6) is a NCAA Division III school that competes independently.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.