ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Area grads help extend Sierra’s streak to 17

The women's basketball team at Sierra College continued its blistering start to the season with a trio of blowout wins last week, extending its win streak to 17 games.

The undefeated Wolverines went 12-0 in tournament play and have now carried that success over to conference play where they are 5-0 after last week's victories over Sacramento City College, 71-45, Diablo Valley College, 92-78, and Modesto Junior College, 102-61.

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, was a key contributor in all three wins. The freshman guard scored eight points, pulled down eight rebounds and nabbed four steals against Sacramento. She then tallied 19 points, on 6-of-9 shooting, and grabbed six rebounds in the victory over Diablo College. Against Modesto, she notched six points and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds, six of which were offensive.

For the season, Willis is averaging 10.4 points per game and 3.8 rebounds.

Also competing for Sierra was Alyssa Pulkinghorn, a 2017 Bear River graduate. Pulkinghorn, also a freshman guard, played in the wins over Sacramento and Modesto. She had two assists and a rebound against Sacramento, and tallied two rebounds against Modesto.

For the season, Pulkinghorn is averaging 2.2 points per game and 1.2 rebounds.

Sierra College (17-0, 2-0) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers had a rough run last week, dropping contests with Butte College, Solano Community College and Contra Costa College.

Quintana, a freshmen guard, played in two of the three games, scoring nine points in the loss to Butte, and notching two points against Solano.

For the season, Quintana is averaging 10.3 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Yuba College (2-11, 0-4) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the Cal State San Marcos Cougars split a pair of conference games last week, topping Humboldt State, 68-63, and falling to Chico State, 71-66.

Reina, a senior forward, tallied four points against Chico and scored two in the win over Humboldt.

For the season, Reina is averaging three points per game and 3.1 rebounds.

San Marcos (3-9, 3-5) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

MENS BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs went 1-2 in conference play last week, beating California Institute of Technology, 76-64, and losing to Pomona-Pitzer, 101-90, as well as Chapman University, 82-73.

Menary, a sophomore forward, scored eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win over Cal Tech. He tallied a season-high 22 points to go with six rebounds in the loss to Pomona-Pitzer. And, he notched 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the loss to Chapman.

For the season, Menary has started all 12 games for the Bulldogs and is averaging 11.8 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds.

Redlands (4-8, 2-2) is a NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O'Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College Knights won their conference opener last week, knocking off Lassen College, 84-48.

O'Brien, a sophomore guard, was strong off the bench with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

For the season, O'Brien is averaging 4.6 points per game.

Shasta (10-8, 1-0) plays in the CCCAA's Golden Valley Conference.

WRESTLING

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, went 1-2 overall at the Southern Scuffle Tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee last week.

Sumner, a 184-pound junior who competes for Utah Valley University, lost his first bout with North Carolina State's Nick Reenan. Sumner then beat Cal State Bakersfield's Dominic Ducharme, 11-8. He then closed the tourney with a 10-4 loss to Carey Hazel of Lock Haven University.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.