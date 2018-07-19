ALUMNI: Nevada Union grad Logan Lowe headed to Pebble Beach for US Amateur Championship

For the second year in a row Logan Lowe will be teeing off alongside the rest of golf's rising stars at the U.S. Amateur Championship.

The 2015 Nevada Union graduate earned his spot in the prestigious amateur golf event by winning a qualifier tournament held at The Country Club at Woodmore in Maryland.

Lowe opened the qualifier with a 5-under-par 67 and closed with an even par 72 to win the two-round tourney by three strokes.

"The way the pins were set up the first day, it was pretty gettable in my opinion. I think I was 6-under through 10. And, then I hit a little bit of a wall, just a couple poor swings and mistakes, but from there I was able to steady the ship and finish 5-under," said Lowe, adding the second day was much tougher as wind and rain contributed to the course difficulty. "The second day was completely different, everything was a little more difficult."

Lowe persevered and was the tourney's medalist.

"I obviously wanted to qualify," he said. "I also wanted the medalist honors."

Recommended Stories For You

The 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship will be held at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Aug. 13-19. It is the fifth time the U.S. Amateur is being played at Pebble Beach, and the first time since 1999.

"Pebble is special for a lot of reasons," Lowe said. "All the history that's been there — there's been lots of U.S. Opens and U.S. Amateurs. The course is always in great shape. Everything about that place is kind of a golfer's dream."

At the 2017 U.S. Amateur Lowe got off to a strong start, shooting four-under par after two rounds of stroke play and earning the No. 3 seed heading into the matchplay portion of the tourney. Lowe was eliminated in the match play round of 64, falling 4 and 3 to eventual tourney champion Doc Redman.

Lowe has been busy this summer, competing in amateur events in North Carolina, Washington and Ohio before the qualifier in Maryland.

The 21-year-old is coming off a stellar junior season at George Washington University where he was named the Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Year, becoming the first player in school history to win the award.

During his junior season for the Colonials, Lowe won two of the seven regular season stroke play events he competed in while adding two more top-10s. He finished the regular season with a stroke average of 70.67 and finished at or below par in 13 of his 21 rounds, according to http://www.gwsports.com.

During Lowe's time at Nevada Union he earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League individual titles and MVPs in his junior and senior seasons, and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.