ALUMNI: Nevada Union grad Aycee Willis scores 18, helps Sierra reach CCCAA final 4

With an impressive second half surge, the Wolverines from Sierra College knocked off Irvine Valley College, 94-75, to reach the California Community College Athletic Association Women's Basketball Final Four.

Competing at Ventura College, Sierra, the No. 1 seed from the NorCal region, trailed Irvine Valley at halftime, 37-36. The Wolverines found their stride in the second half and outscored Irvine Valley, 58-38, across the final two quarters to send the No. 4 seed from the SoCal region home.

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, was one of four Sierra College players to score in double figures. The freshman guard tallied 18 points, and was especially strong at the free throw line, going 11-for-12. Willis also had six rebounds, two assists and a steal in the win.

Leading the Sierra scorers was sophomore Bri Moore with 29 points. The St. Mary's of Stockton graduate also had nine rebounds, six steals and five assists. For the season, Morre is averaging 24.5 points per game to go 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Shanel Jamison added 21 points and Taylor Avila chipped in 10 points.

Alyssa Pulkinghorn, a 2017 Bear River graduate, is a member of the Sierra team, but did not play in the game.

Recommended Stories For You

After a scare in their first playoff game, a 59-49 victory over No. 16 seed Solano Community College, the Wolverines have been on a tear, winning their last two games by 19 or more points.

Sierra (30-1) will now face off with SoCal No. 2 seed Mt. San Jacinto at 3 p.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to Sunday's state championship game. Mt. San Jacinto beat NorCal No. 3 College of the Sequoias to reach the final four.

In the other semifinal, NorCal No. 4 Merced will face off with NorCal No. 2 Fresno City College. Merced topped SoCal No. 1 Palomar College, 61-59, to reach the semis. Fresno City beat SoCal No. 3 Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, 88-81, to advance.