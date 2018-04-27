All-time great basketball player Brandon Lampe to be inducted into Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame

Editor's note: This is the 17th installment of a 17-part series chronicling the 2018 Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame inductees.

Family, community and country. Those are the things that are most important to Brandon Lampe.

He's not the type to tell you that, though. He prefers to let his actions do the talking.

The dedicated and humble Lampe has an impressive resume of service. He's been a boy scout, a fire fighter, a sheriff's deputy and a soldier. He was also an outstanding athlete during his high school and college years.

"He's a natural leader," Brandon's mother Karen said. "The thing about Brandon is that he does the best he can in every aspect of life. He doesn't have to be the best, but he strives to be the best."

While at Nevada Union, Brandon excelled in sports as well as the classroom. He was a two-sport scholar athlete who shined on the basketball court. It's for his efforts with the Nevada Union basketball team that the 1996 graduate is being inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame.

"He was a phenomenal scholar athlete," said Lampe's sister Brie Lampe Hull, who is also being inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame. "He's also very humble and truly one of my heroes."

Lampe was a three-year member of the varsity basketball team, helping the Miners win the Capital Athletic League Championship in 1994 and earning multiple individual accolades along the way.

As a sophomore, he was named to the All-CAL Second Team. As a junior he was named the Miners' MVP and earned All-CAL First Team honors. As a senior, he again was the team's MVP and was named to the All-Cal First Team. In both his junior and senior seasons, the lanky post player led the Miners in points and rebounds. He was also an Optimist All-Star his senior season.

Lampe honed his basketball skills on the courts at Washington Ridge, a California Youth Authority Camp where his father Barney worked. Playing a physical brand of basketball against older players helped prepare him for any and all foes he would face in his high school games.

"I told them to be rough with him, and they were," Barney said.

Lampe was also a standout on the junior varsity baseball team for two years.

He was as impressive in the classroom as he was in athletics, earning his way onto the Principal's List all four years. Not content to just be an outstanding student and athlete, Brandon earned Eagle Scout status in 1996.

"He's a consummate role model and he's exactly who you want representing Nevada Union," said Nevada Union Athletic Director Jeff Dellis. "He's everything that's good about NU. He's conscientious, he's studious and he's genuinely respectful of everyone he meets."

It was through sports and scouts, as well as the direction of his parents, that Lampe developed a sense of commitment to both his community and country.

"He'll help you anyway you need." Barney said. "He's always there to help the underdog, and he's very prideful of his community. He'll do anything he can for it."

After high school, Lampe attended and played basketball at Napa Valley College. In his two seasons at Napa Valley, he helped the team win multiple tournaments and make the playoffs twice. As a freshman, he earned All-Bay Valley Conference Honorable Mention honors. As a sophomore, he was a team captain and earned All-BVC First Team honors.

After his time at Napa Valley College, Lampe headed to the University of California, Santa Barbara where he earned a Bachelor's degree.

While working on his degree at UCSB, Lampe would return home during the summers and work with California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

After earning his degree, Lampe enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after the September 11, 2001 attacks. He served his country in Iraq and spent six years with the Marines. After his time with the Marines, Brandon enlisted with the United States Army.

After serving in Iraq, Brandon returned to Santa Barbara where he finished at the top of his Sheriff's Academy class and served as a sheriffs deputy for 10 years. During that time is when he enlisted in the United States Army.

During this time as a Santa Barbara sheriffs deputy, he and his wife, Julia, had four children, Dylan, 13, Kylie, 13, Ashlyn, 8 and Hunter, 6.

"He is an amazing father," Julia said.

Brandon and his family eventually made their way back to Nevada County in 2012 and he began working for the local sheriff's office.

In 2017, Brandon was called back into service by the Army and is currently deployed in Jordan in the Middle East, where he continues to serve his country and lead by example.

