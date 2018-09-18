AIR RACES: Tight races at inredidible speeds highlight 55th annual Reno National Championships

The 55th annual Reno STIHL National Championship Air Races concluded five days of competition Sunday with Gold Championships in six exciting classes of racing.

In the AT-6 Class of unmodified World War II trainers, defending champion, John Lohmar of Dallas, Texas flew his "Radical Velocity" to a howling victory of 228.612 mph over second place, Chris Rushing of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee in "Barons Revenge" at 225.434.

The Unlimited Class top qualifier, Joel Swager from Ione, handsomely captured his first Gold championship at 417.735 flying "Dreadnought," a formidable Hawker Sea Fury ahead of second place Brent Hisey of Ardmore, Oklahoma and his P-51,"Miss America"at 410.927.

Jet Class winner, Mike Steiger of Cypress, Texas took the Gold in his L-39 "American Spirit" at 486.208 over Pete Zaccagnino of Park City, Utah flying "Just Lucky" at 477.900.

Andrew Findlay of McCall, Idaho captured an astonishing Sport Class Gold victory with an impressive 402.716 flying his Super Lancair, "One Moment," upsetting seven-time champion Jeff LaVelle of Kenmore, Washington in his modified Glasair, "Race 39" at 384.230.

The Formula One Championship went to Justin Meaders of Fort Worth, Texas flying "Limitless" at 239.521 ahead of top qualifier, Steve Senegal of San Bruno, in "Endeavor" at 230.218.

In the Biplane Class, top qualifier Andrew Buehler from Olalla, Washington handily captured his Gold victory at 221.721 flying "Phantom," well ahead of second place, John D'Alessandris, of Reno, flying "RB Special" at 200.583.

The Reno National Championship Air Races is the fastest motor-sport in the world which enjoys a fan base and participating pilots from the world over. The event combines air racing with top air show performers, flying heritage organizations, and the U.S. Military while generating an estimated $91.7 million dollars for the Reno economy.

For more information and complete racing stats, visit http://www.airrace.org.