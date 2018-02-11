3 Pioneer Valley League wrestling championships won by Bear River Bruins

Seven Bear River wrestlers wrapped up a spot in the Division IV Sac-Joaquin Section Tournament by qualifying at the Pioneer Valley League Wrestling Tournament at Center High School over the weekend.

Three of those Bruins nailed down PVL championships, including Skylar Miller (115 pounds) and Aidan Smith (184 pounds), who won by pin by in the title bout of their weight-class brackets.

A.J. Stone (128 pounds) emerged with a points victory in the fourth round of sudden-death overtime win.

Also advancing to the divisional round of the postseason are Lukas Brodie (162 pounds) and Trae Nix (197 pounds), who each took third place. Micah Warner (147) and Chandler Brown (154) each earned fourth place and also qualified to compete at Foothill High School in Friday and Saturday's divisional competition.

"They all worked hard and got their spot," said Bear River head coach Kevin Figueroa. "Now they'll have to work even harder. Next week only the top four move on to Masters, where it's all character. They have the talent, the tools. They need to be mentally and physically ready."