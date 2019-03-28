 YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold claims AAU tourney title | TheUnion.com

YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold claims AAU tourney title

Nevada County Gold took first place at the March Madness AAU (fifth grade) basketball tournament held at the Rocklin Hardwood Palace. The team is comprised of (from left) coach Jeff Conklin, Gary Chicarelli, Xander Houser, Lucas Frisella, Dillon Ramirez, Jack Randell, Davin Plunkett, Dillon Conklin, Rudy Perez and coach Dan Frisella.

Nevada County Gold shined in their final tourney of the winter season, going 3-1 overall and claiming first place at the March Madness AAU (fifth grade) basketball tournament held at the Rocklin Hardwood Palace March 16-17.

"It was really nice to end on a high with a tourney win after 50 hours of practice in just the winter season," said Nevada County Gold coach Jeff Conklin. "To see that level of teamwork and cohesion was a thing of beauty."

The team is comprised of Gary Chicarelli, Xander Houser, Lucas Frisella, Dillon Ramirez, Jack Randell, Davin Plunkett, Dillon Conklin and Rudy Perez. They are coached by Conklin and Dan Frisella.

