YOUTH BASKETBALL: Nevada County Gold claims AAU tourney title
March 28, 2019
Nevada County Gold shined in their final tourney of the winter season, going 3-1 overall and claiming first place at the March Madness AAU (fifth grade) basketball tournament held at the Rocklin Hardwood Palace March 16-17.
"It was really nice to end on a high with a tourney win after 50 hours of practice in just the winter season," said Nevada County Gold coach Jeff Conklin. "To see that level of teamwork and cohesion was a thing of beauty."
The team is comprised of Gary Chicarelli, Xander Houser, Lucas Frisella, Dillon Ramirez, Jack Randell, Davin Plunkett, Dillon Conklin and Rudy Perez. They are coached by Conklin and Dan Frisella.
To learn more about Nevada County Gold visit http://www.ncgoldbasketball.com/.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Sports
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grads Mikaela Lujan, Will Sumner compete at NCAA Championships
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Focused and talented Miners off to strong start
- PREP MOUNTAIN BIKING: Miners grab gold at Granite Bay Grinder
- Nevada County Country Club names new golf pro, general manager
- AUTO RACING: Rossi looks to ‘move on and focus forward’ after unfortunate yellow at Circuit of the Americas
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
- UPDATE: State Senate District 1 election results – see who won
- Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested by Nevada County authorities
- Grass Valley neighborhood searching for safety (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Grass Valley gets first look at plans for homeless day center
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.