PREP ROUNDUP: Nevada Union baseball wins 2 of 3 against Placer; Lady Miners softball tops Oakmont

Nevada Union's baseball team impressed in its first Foothill Valley League series of the season, taking two out of three bouts against Placer.

The Miners won both games of a doubleheader Friday at Placer, and dropped the series finale at NU Saturday.

In the opening game of the series, NU's bats were hot and it led to a 14-10 victory.

Leading the way was Nick Noll, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Matthew Tintle added two hits and tallied three RBIs. Evan Hicks also had two hits and three RBIs as well. James Nolan chipped in two hits and two RBIs, and Zach Ehrlich went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. In all, the Miners notched 14 hits and got RBIs from eight different players.

Game two was much more of a defensive affair as the Miners edged past Placer, 2-1.

Earning the win from the bump was NU's Matt Deschaine, who pitched a complete game, allowed five hits and no earned runs while striking out two.

Recommended Stories For You

Noll was again impressive at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI. Notching the other RBI for NU was Seth DeSena.

NU trailed 1-0 after four innings, but plated a run in the fifth and sixth to grab the win.

Game three was all Placer as the Hillmen took it, 16-3.

Bright spots for NU were DeSena and Bennett King with RBIs, and Noll with another hit to go with a run scored.

Noll was strong all series, notching six hits, two home runs, three RBIs and five runs scored across the three games. Through 10 games this season, Noll is batting .533 and leads NU in hits (16), RBIs (14), doubles (5) and home runs (3).

Next up for the Miners (6-4, 2-1 FVL) is a three-game series with league foe Oakmont (11-1, 2-1) starting Tuesday at NU. Placer (7-3, 1-2) starts a series with Rio Linda (2-5, 0-2) Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Nevada Union 7, Oakmont 6

The Lady Miners opened league play with a come-from-behind victory over Oakmont last Friday.

Trailing 5-3 after four innings, NU plated four runs in the fifth inning and held on down the stretch to improve to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in FVL play.

Leading the Lady Miners was freshman Makena Hayden, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hayden also earned the win from the circle after pitching a complete game in which she struck out seven.

Also putting in strong showings for NU was Emree Nau with two hits and two RBIs, Michelle Gonzales with three hits, Abby Reynoso with a double and an RBI, Leah Ellis with a hit and an RBI, and Reese Wheeler with two hits and two runs scored.

The Lady Miners (5-1, 1-0 FVL) get back at it Wednesday at Ponderosa.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.