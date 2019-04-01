ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River grad Matt Lopez putting up big numbers for Sierra

Matt Lopez continued his impressive season with the Sierra College baseball team, crushing the ball and helping the Wolverines rise to the top of the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Last week Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, brought his usual power to the plate and played a big role in the Wolverines winning two out of three against San Joaquin Delta College.

Lopez, a sophomore first baseman, tallied hits in all three games and extended his hitting streak to nine games. In all, he went 6-for-12 with a home run in the series. His solo home run came in the third game and gave Sierra a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning. Sierra would eventually win that one 7-6 in extra innings.

For the season, Lopez has started all 29 of Sierra's games and leads the team in batting average (.394), is tied for the lead in home runs (5) and is second in RBIs (38).

As a freshman at Sierra, Lopez started all 47 games, batted .353 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.

The Wolverines (23-6, 11-4) are currently tied for the Big 8 Conference lead with Santa Rosa College (22-6, 11-4). Next up for Sierra College is a three-game series with Modesto Junior College starting Tuesday at home.

During Lopez's time at Bear River he was a two-time All-Pioneer Valley League selection, and helped the Bruins to a playoff victory his senior year.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks dropped four straight against Master's University last week.

Maxwell, a senior second baseman, was strong at the plate across the series, going 7-for-19 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored.

For the season, Maxwell is batting .351 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 13 RBIs.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate Ryan McCarthy (2013) took to the mound for Menlo in game three of the series, but did not figure into the decision.

The 6-foot, 4-inch righty pitched 3.1, allowed five hits and five runs while striking out four. For the season, McCarthy has appeared in six games, has started two, is 1-2 overall and has a 1.59 ERA.

Menlo (8-17, 4-13) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the No. 18 Lyon College Scots won four out of five last week, sweeping a two-game series with No. 9 Louisiana State-Shreveport University and taking two of three against Lindenwood University.

Schnitzius, a junior catcher, played in three games, starting one, and notching a hit along the way.

For the season, Schnitzius has played in 21 of the team's 38 games, has 16 starts, is batting .316 and has 20 RBIs.

Lyon (27-11, 12-5) is a NAIA school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

College golf

Logan Lowe, 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the George Washington University Colonials competed with some of the top teams in the nation at The Goodwin, hosted by Stanford University.

Lowe, a senior, led all George Washington golfers with a 7-over par 217 at the prestigious 3-day golf tourney. He finished tied for 40th and the team placed 24th out of 27.

The Colonials close the regular season at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic in Houston April 14-15. They then head to Orlando for the Atlantic 10 Championship April 26-28.

College lacrosse

Danny Gratten, a 2018 Nevada Union grad, and the Montevallo University (Alabama) lacrosse team earned a 14-5 victory over the University of Alabama Huntsville on Saturday.

Gratten, a freshman longstick midfielder, played well on defense in the win.

Montevallo (4-7, 1-2) is a NCAA Division II School which plays in the Gulf South Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.