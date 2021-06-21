‘Sports bring people together’: North San Juan kicks off summer with Father’s Day softball
Nevada County Adult Sports Association launches Sunday Softball League, gears up for volleyball in Veteran’s Center
The Nevada County Adult Sports Association hosted its inaugural Father’s Day Weekend Softball Tournament this past weekend at the newly restored Oak Tree Community Park Softball Field in North San Juan.
Association organizer Rich Ramirez said he and Lucille Rovnak advertised sign-ups for the event and league on the San Juan Ridge and in Camptonville. Ramirez coaches junior varsity baseball at Nevada Union. So far, the community league has four teams.
Rovnak, a Camptonville resident who teaches yoga on the ridge, helped organize the event. Rovnak said she played on a women’s softball league in the 1980s at the Oak Tree Community Park and was grateful to see the new field and dugouts being used.
“Sports bring people together, but is especially important for the children of the future generation,” Rovnak said.
Ramirez said NCASA received approval in February to start organizing teams, tournaments and venues from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. He is looking forward to hosting volleyball tournaments in the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Ramirez said the Sunday Softball League will continue hosting games at the Oak Tree Community park until September. Team registration is $600. Even though the softball league is technically for men, women are welcome.
Sandy “Jake” Jacobson of the Recreation Coalition of Nevada County, who helped Ramirez navigate bureaucratic hurdles to facilitating community team sports, said she is grateful for the dedication of people like Ramirez to community wellness and engagement.
“Recreation happens in Nevada County because people take time after their day job,” Jacobsen said.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com
