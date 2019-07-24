Sporting the blue and gold: New athletic director hired at Nevada Union High School

Daniel Crossen has worked with students on the field and in the classroom of the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

His new role will include doing a bit of both.

Crossen was hired as Nevada Union High School’s new athletic director, taking over from the previous director Jeff Dellis, who left the position this month. Crossen starts his new job this coming school year.

“I was immediately interested (in the position) because of my education and athletic background,” Crossen said.

Previously a teacher on special assignment, helping teachers in the district incorporate modern technology into their curriculum, Crossen also has experience coaching.

He’s held the assistant coach or head coach positions on the football, baseball and softball teams at Bear River High School.

Transitioning to the athletic director position at Nevada Union, Crossen also will teach three government classes at the school.

This is par for the course, according to district Superintendent Brett McFadden, who said Crossen’s predecessor worked as the athletic director for “about 25% of his position.”

The new athletic director said he’s spoken with former Bear River athletic directors, as well as Dellis, hoping to replicate much of his work.

“Jeff Dellis has done an amazing job building school culture and connection to the community,” said Crossen.

For now, Crossen said he doesn’t have many plans for the position. Mostly, he wants to do a lot of listening and learning from coaches and students.

One of his larger adjustments will be spending time at Nevada Union instead of Bear River. In this vein, Crossen said he’s accustomed to wearing the Bruin logo, but that he’s “equally excited to put on the blue and gold.”

