Every person develops an attachment to that particular mug, bowl, or plate in their cabinet, inciting irritation when another uses it or if it was left dirty in the dishwasher. Amy Conley, the hands behind the local, ceramic business Refried Greens, describes how her ware has a similar effect on her customers. They often say, “Well, your mug is that for me—my favorite one”.

Her work is not only beautiful, consisting of a variety of styles and colors, but it is also functional. Amy explained, “I consider myself a functional artist, so I want somebody to be able to put this on the shelf and have it be an art piece as well as something they can take down and use for a dinner plate or a salad bowl.”