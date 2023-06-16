Every person develops an attachment to that particular mug, bowl, or plate in their cabinet, inciting irritation when another uses it or if it was left dirty in the dishwasher. Amy Conley, the hands behind the local, ceramic business Refried Greens, describes how her ware has a similar effect on her customers. They often say, “Well, your mug is that for me—my favorite one”.
Her work is not only beautiful, consisting of a variety of styles and colors, but it is also functional. Amy explained, “I consider myself a functional artist, so I want somebody to be able to put this on the shelf and have it be an art piece as well as something they can take down and use for a dinner plate or a salad bowl.”
To make sure her work can be used, she said, “Everything has to be made with lead-free glazes; they have to be food safe.” However, she places as much importance on creative experimentation as on safety. Amy owns about 100 different glazes, her reasoning being: “I’m crazy about color and always adding something new because different styles are constantly inspiring me.”
When asked what her greatest source of inspiration is, Amy replied, “So, obviously, all artists say ‘Oh, I’m inspired by nature.’ That’s natural; you go outside and you are inspired by the beauty of whatever is in the process during that time—whether it’s fall leaves or it’s roses or visiting the ocean. I do incorporate a lot of foliage and flowers into my art, but to be honest, when I’m having an ‘art block’ I will go online and get some inspiration from what other artist are experimenting with, Pinterest is a wealth of information.”
Amy’s style is also influenced by the seasons. She stated, “You won’t have just one style that you are drawn to It almost depends on how you are feeling. Obviously, this time of year I start putting more flowers and brighter colors on things, whereas in the fall things get darker and more dramatic with reds and blacks and more earthy tones.”
The inspiration for the functionality of her work often comes from her love for food. For instance, one of her most popular pieces are garlic-grater bowls. Amy explained, “It’s kind of a combination of a garlic-grater plate and a bowl.” However, her most favorite piece to make is a mug, as simple as it sounds. Her reasoning being her love for coffee and giving others that same satisfaction when a mug fits snuggly in their hand.
Amy is a self-proclaimed perfectionist when it comes to her art. One of her patrons described her work as “clean,” much to her delight. While it is nice to hear that her pieces are “beautiful” or “make one feel good,” to Amy, “‘Clean’ represents who I am as an artist—that I do everything in detail and I don’t skip the steps when it comes to form and function.”
Her meticulousness has been ingrained into her business from the get-go. Her husband bought her a wheel for Christmas of 2004, and she threw herself into mastering it, and taking a handful of classes from local ceramic artists. Amy described, “It felt natural and therapeutic, so I would throw like crazy all the time and my husband would ask what I was going to do with it. I told him, ‘I’m not going to try to make a business out of it until I feel like I would buy it myself.’ That’s where the perfectionist is in me. I feel like you will know what is good enough to be representative of who you are as an artist.” In 2007, she deemed her work ready and started selling locally at the farmers market and traveling to art shows in other cities across Northern California.
While she has always been an artist—from playing with mud pies as a kid to attending all the art classes she could in college (except for the ceramic class, ironically)—it wasn’t until she had started a family that she dug her hands into a wheel. The stigma of the “starving artist” had deterred her from pursuing arts as a career after graduation, but after the grueling experience of working as a licensed chairside RDA for 15 years, she realized that it is more important to follow our passions.
Amy passed on a piece of wisdom: “I’ve always told my kids that if art is your passion that’s who you are and that’s what you do for a career then it’s never a job. You follow that you’ll always be happy.”
Amy loves to meet her customers at the local Grass Valley farmers market, which she has been attending for over 15 years. She explained, “The best part about the shows and the market is that you are up front with the people that you are making it for. That’s a reward in itself.” You can find her at the farmers market on the first and third Saturdays of every month, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For those who have attended the farmers market, you may recognize her business name “Refried Greens,” or maybe mistake it for “Refried Beans” if you are unfamiliar with ceramic lingo. In actuality, it’s a ceramic pun that immediately came to Amy when she thought of starting her business. She explained the name, “In the ceramic world when you first throw it, it’s wet clay. Then, it turns into ‘greenware’, which means it’s completely dry but has never been fired in the kiln yet.” The “Refried” part of the name comes from how the piece should be fired twice—first bisqued and then glazed, and then put in the kiln again.
Amy’s work can also be found in Auburn Old Town Gallery and in For The Love of Art Gallery, for the latter of which she is the only ceramic artist. If you see a specific piece on her website, refriedgreens.weebly.com, or on her Instagram @refried_greens_pottery, you can always reach out to her for commissioned work. Amy sells to people from all over the United States. She stated, “I have never really said no to a commission of something that I have never done before because I am always up for the challenge.”