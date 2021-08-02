 Spiritual connections: 31st Nevada City Psychic Fair returns to Miners Foundry (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Spiritual connections: 31st Nevada City Psychic Fair returns to Miners Foundry (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Toni Tirapelli, founder of Universal Power Healing, stands in front of her collection of angel paintings offered for sale during the 31st Annual Nevada City Psychic Fair held at the Miners Foundry over the weekend. The Nevada City Psychic Fair is considered Northern California’s largest gathering of metaphysical teachers, seers, crafters, and readers.
Photo: Elias Funez
Guy Coggins shows Paula Allen her aura photograph Saturday at the Psychic Fair. The photo came out orange in color, meaning creativity, according to Coggins.
Photo: Elias Funez
Renowned Sacramento-area henna artist Renu Lal works on an intricate design on a Psychic Fair-goer.
Photo: Elias Funez
Psychic Fair attendees visit the many different vendors on hand from all over the region during the annual Psychic Fair held in the Miners Foundry.
Photo: Elias Funez
Percussion instruments big and small could be found from The Different Drum.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Stone Hall of the Miners Foundry was filled with vendors and attendees of the Nevada City Psychic Fair.
Photo: Elias Funez
Crystal Rasumssen of Generational Healing helps people heal the pain and trauma carried down from their ancestors.
Photo: Elias Funez
Spiritual books and many others from Gateway Books and Tapes, of Penn Valley, were on hand.
Photo: Elias Funez
Fossils, crystals, bowls, drums and more could be found from the various vendors on hand during this year’s Nevada City Psychic Fair, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
Photo: Elias Funez

