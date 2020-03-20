SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center remains open for services
Submitted to The Union
The Spirit Peer Empowerment Center will remain open to public access for mental health peer support services as well as showers, food and laundry. In light of COVID-19, the center is primarily focused on helping those struggling with homelessness. However, volunteers are also available to offer mental health peer support over the phone by calling 530-274-1431. The Spirit Peer Empowerment Center is located at 276 Gates Place in Grass Valley. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit
https://spiritpeerempowermentcenter.org or call the number mentioned above.
