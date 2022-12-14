facebook tracking pixel Special showing: Twisted (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Special showing: Twisted (PHOTO GALLERY)

Locally filmed movie has premier at Del Oro Theatre

Elias Funez
  

Actors, actresses, the director, and others involved in the locally filmed movie “Twisted” stand together and get their photos taken prior to the Nevada County premier of the film Sunday at the Del Oro Theatre. The film features many recognizable Nevada County locations including Broad Street in Nevada City, the Nevada City Elementary School campus, the 16 to 1 Mine in Alleghany, and the South Yuba River to name a few.
Photo: Elias Funez
“Twisted” starring Karen Leigh Sharp and Madeleine Masson, had its movie posted displayed out front for the Sunday premier of the film. The film had one local showing only and had a sold out crowd. “Twisted” is expected to be streaming on major platforms soon.
Photo: Elias Funez
The sold-out crowd at Sunday’s premier of “Twisted” takes part in the question and answer following the screening of the movie.
Photo: Elias Funez
The marquee in front of the Del Oro Theatre advertises the locally filmed movie “Twisted”, which had its special showing last Sunday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Those involved in the movie “Twisted” take part in a question and answer following Sunday’s screeining of the film.
Photo: Elias Funez
“Twisted” director Vibeke Muasya shakes hands with folks as they arrive for Sunday’s special screening of the locally made movie. “Twisted” is expected to be streaming on local platforms soon.
Photo: Elias Funez
Actors from the locally filmed movie “Twisted“ pose in front of a backdrop during the opening premier of the film Sunday evening at the Del Oro Theater in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez

