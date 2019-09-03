Special screening of ‘The Biggest Little Farm’ set for Friday in Nevada City

Tickets available online at: www.theonyxtheatre.com or at the door

A special screening of award-winning documentary film “The Biggest Little Farm” is coming to Nevada City audiences who want to help send local farmers to Sierra Harvest’s Farm Institute in 2020.

The Sierra Harvest film fundraiser takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. The evening is co-presented by Sierra Harvest, BriarPatch Food Co-op, the Onyx Theatre and Nevada City Film Festival.

“‘The Biggest Little Farm’ beautifully illustrates the challenges of the first seven years of farming and why our farmers need all the support we can give them,” said Malaika Bishop, Sierra Harvest co-director. “We hope this film inspires viewers to buy from our local producers and pay what it costs to grow food ethically and sustainably.”

A question-and-answer panel will follow the film moderated by Bishop. The audience will have the opportunity to direct their questions about the local food system to Farmers Ken and Aleta Barrett, of Starbright Acres Farm, and David Benson, produce manager of BriarPatch Food Co-op.

The Sierra Harvest Farm Institute provides business planning and technical skills courses for new and aspiring farmers in Nevada County, helping to expand the county’s local food production. Proceeds from the film will help provide scholarships for farmers participating in the Farm Institute in 2020.

“FarmBiz provided me with a tool belt with which I am able to focus and plan my farm more effectively to make money,” said Stephanie Williams, of FunGal Farm in Camptonville.

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op